Sixt Leasing SE: Voluntary public takeover offer of Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH completed Joint venture acquires around 92 per cent of the share capital of Sixt Leasing SE at an offer price of EUR 18.00 per share

Strategic partnership enables joint use of new growth opportunitie

Changes in the Supervisory Board of Sixt Leasing SE Pullach, 16 July 2020 - Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., today announced the completion of its voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Sixt Leasing SE. In February, HCBE had signed an agreement to acquire the shares in Sixt Leasing SE, Pullach, from Sixt SE. In addition, it had submitted a voluntary public takeover offer to all shareholders to acquire their no-par bearer shares, which was successfully accepted. HCBE now holds a total of around 92 per cent of the shares in Sixt Leasing SE.



With the acquisition of Sixt Leasing SE, HCBE intends to expand its position in the automotive finance sector by complementing its product portfolio with innovative mobility services and expanding the fleet business both at the point of sale and online.



Michael Ruhl, CEO of Sixt Leasing SE: "We are delighted to welcome Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH as our new major shareholder. This ensures that we can successfully continue our corporate strategy. The strategic partnership puts us in a position to jointly take advantage of new growth opportunities."



Björn Waldow, CFO of Sixt Leasing SE: "In addition to the strategic advantages, we expect that the integration of Sixt Leasing into the group of the two international and financially strong groups Santander and Hyundai will also enable us to further optimise the company's financing structure."



Changes in the Supervisory Board of Sixt Leasing SE

In connection with the completion of the acquisition of Sixt Leasing SE by HCBE, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sixt Leasing SE, Mr. Erich Sixt, has resigned from his office with effect from the end of 15 July 2020. Likewise, the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr. Marcus Englert, has resigned from his office with effect from the end of 31 July 2020. Dr. Julian zu Putlitz will continue his office as member of the Supervisory Board of Sixt Leasing SE. The Management Board would like to express its sincere thanks to the resigning members of the Supervisory Board for their commitment to the company.



Sixt Leasing SE intends to replenish the Company's Supervisory Board by means of a court appointment of new Supervisory Board members.

About Sixt Leasing: Sixt Leasing SE based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.



Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.



Sixt Leasing SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In fiscal year 2019, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 824 million. www.sixt-leasing.com



