Sixt Leasing : Christoph Braumiller and Michael Poglitsch take over the management of Sixt Mobility Consulting GmbH as of June 2020

Christoph Braumiller and Michael Poglitsch take over the management of Sixt Mobility Consulting GmbH as of June 2020

26.06.2020 / 12:42



26.06.2020 / 12:42

Christoph Braumiller and Michael Poglitsch take over the management of Sixt Mobility Consulting GmbH as of June 2020

Pullach, 26 June 2020 - Sixt Mobility Consulting GmbH, one of the leading independent providers of fleet management in Europe and wholly owned subsidiary of Sixt Leasing SE, has gained two proven industry experts, Mr. Christoph Braumiller and Mr. Michael Poglitsch, as new Managing Directors.

Mr. Braumiller has more than 30 years of experience in the fleet business. Since 2015, he has been Managing Director of Flottenmeister GmbH, which has been part of the Sixt Mobility Consulting Group since October 2019. Prior to this, Mr. Braumiller worked for other well-known fleet management and leasing companies, for example from 1987 to 2007 at ASL (formerly Auto Service Leasing) and in 2007 as one of the co-founders and shareholders of Hannover Leasing Automotive GmbH. In future, Mr. Braumiller will play a decisive role in the processing of operational services and will thus be responsible, together with his colleague, for the quality of the services offered.

As second Managing Director and equal partner, Mr. Michael Poglitsch will take care of the issues Sales & Internationalisation. With him, SMC has gained a successful management personality. Mr. Poglitsch has been part of the Sixt Group for 20 years and, among other things, has made a significant contribution to the national and international sales success of Sixt SE as Senior Director Global Accounts. In addition to his sales expertise, Mr. Poglitsch has an excellent network at home and abroad, which he has been able to build up over the last years and which will be very useful for SMC.

Michael Ruhl, CEO of Sixt Leasing SE: "We are convinced that with Mr. Braumiller and Mr. Poglitsch at the head of Sixt Mobility Consulting, we will be able to successfully continue and further expand the course set by the previous Managing Director Christoph von Tschirschnitz with regard to digitalisation, growth and internationalisation. The individual consultation, the custom-fit solutions and the high service quality will of course be maintained."

Mr. von Tschirschnitz had taken over the management of Sixt Mobility Consulting in October 2018 with the task of driving forward the internationalisation and expansion of the business to other European countries and the further digitalisation of the business model. Mr. von Tschirschnitz and his European teams have successfully and rapidly implemented these goals. The company has now undergone an entrepreneurial realignment and is operating for customers in five European countries. The company's business model is now largely digitalised right down to the end customer. A core element of the digitalisation offensive - the powerful app "The Companion" for fleet management and corporate mobility in the European markets developed under his leadership - has been very well received by customers within a short period of time.

Mr. von Tschirschnitz's management contract would have expired in the next few months, and the Managing Board of Sixt Leasing SE and Mr. von Tschirschnitz have agreed amicably and by mutual consent to terminate the management contract at the end of May 2020 after the achievement of significant milestones, so that the restructuring of the Group and its integration into the future Group structure of Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH can be arranged with managers available on a longer-term basis after the transaction has been completed.

Michael Ruhl: "We would like to thank Mr. von Tschirschnitz for the successful corporate reorientation of Sixt Mobility Consulting, the achieved international expansion and the digitalisation of our business model."

About Sixt Mobility Consulting:

Sixt Mobility Consulting GmbH (SMC) is one of the leading independent fleet management providers in Europe. SMC advises corporate customers on the efficient management of their fleets and provides all fleet management services for cars and vans with innovative IT solutions such as in particular the app "The Companion" and high-performance customer care teams.

As a bank- and manufacturer-independent fleet specialist, SMC optimises companies' costs when procuring and operating leased and purchased fleets, on request also via fully digitalised multi-bidding processes for each car ordered. In addition, SMC supports users in all vehicle-related topics, from ordering to accident management and wheel changes.

Through the use of Sixt's large partner network at the attractive conditions typical of Sixt, customers can significantly reduce their garage costs. In addition, SMC offers companies innovative corporate mobility services, such as mobility budgets, which are fully digitally managed and enable employees in cities in particular to use other mobility services, such as car sharing or weekend rental cars, as an alternative or supplement to the company car.

www.mobility-consulting.com



About Sixt Leasing:

Sixt Leasing SE based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Sixt Leasing SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In fiscal year 2019, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 824 million.

www.sixt-leasing.com