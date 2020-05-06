Log in
05/06/2020 | 06:14pm EDT
Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Dividend
Sixt Leasing SE: Managing Board and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR 0.90 per Sixt Leasing share

06-May-2020 / 18:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Sixt Leasing SE: Managing Board and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR 0.90 per Sixt Leasing share
Pullach, 06 May 2020- The Managing Board and Supervisory Board of Sixt Leasing SE propose to the shareholders a dividend of EUR 0.90 per Sixt Leasing share for the fiscal year 2019 (previous year: EUR 0.48). Sixt Leasing Group has achieved in the fiscal year 2019 a consolidated profit of EUR 22 million and consolidated earnings per share of EUR 1.04. The balance sheet profit of Sixt Leasing SE according to German GAAP (HGB) amounts to EUR 40.3 million and thus corresponds to EUR 1.96 per share. With its dividend decision, Managing Board and Supervisory Board confirm the dividend expectations of the shareholders as deriving from the sale of Sixt SE's stake in the company and the associated voluntary public takeover bid by Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH. The Managing Board and Supervisory Board based their dividend proposal on the up to date business, investment and liquidity planning of the company, which already has been adjusted to the expected economic and financial effects of the COVID-19 situation on the markets and the operations of Sixt Leasing SE.
Contact:
Stefan Vogel
Investor Relations
email: ir@sixt-leasing.com
phone: +49 89 74444 4518
06-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language:
English
Company:
Sixt Leasing SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone:
+49 (0)89 744 44 - 4518
Fax:
+49 (0)89 - 744 44 - 8 5169
E-mail:
ir@sixt-leasing.com
Internet:
ISIN:
DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
WKN:
A0DPRE
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID:
1037629
End of Announcement
DGAP News Service


Disclaimer

Sixt Leasing SE published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 22:13:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 848 M
EBIT 2020 37,7 M
Net income 2020 16,5 M
Debt 2020 1 016 M
Yield 2020 2,84%
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
EV / Sales2021 1,70x
Capitalization 384 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,50  €
Last Close Price 18,64  €
Spread / Highest target 4,61%
Spread / Average Target -16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Ruhl Chief Executive Officer
Erich Sixt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Björn Waldow Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Englert Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Julian zu Putlitz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIXT LEASING SE64.13%422
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-51.11%5 810
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-30.83%5 523
AAVAS FINANCIERS LIMITED-2.98%1 228
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)0.78%1 012
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED9.50%315
