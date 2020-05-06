Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Dividend

Sixt Leasing SE: Managing Board and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR 0.90 per Sixt Leasing share



Pullach, 06 May 2020 - The Managing Board and Supervisory Board of Sixt Leasing SE propose to the shareholders a dividend of EUR 0.90 per Sixt Leasing share for the fiscal year 2019 (previous year: EUR 0.48). Sixt Leasing Group has achieved in the fiscal year 2019 a consolidated profit of EUR 22 million and consolidated earnings per share of EUR 1.04. The balance sheet profit of Sixt Leasing SE according to German GAAP (HGB) amounts to EUR 40.3 million and thus corresponds to EUR 1.96 per share. With its dividend decision, Managing Board and Supervisory Board confirm the dividend expectations of the shareholders as deriving from the sale of Sixt SE's stake in the company and the associated voluntary public takeover bid by Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH. The Managing Board and Supervisory Board based their dividend proposal on the up to date business, investment and liquidity planning of the company, which already has been adjusted to the expected economic and financial effects of the COVID-19 situation on the markets and the operations of Sixt Leasing SE.

