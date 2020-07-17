Log in
Sixt Leasing SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/17/2020 | 05:30am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.07.2020 / 11:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Sixt SE

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Erich
Last name(s): Sixt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Sixt Leasing SE

b) LEI
529900CBIWZ57I62HZ92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.00 EUR 155603484.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.00 EUR 155603484.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-07-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


17.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sixt Leasing SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Internet: http://ir.sixt-leasing.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61481  17.07.2020 


© EQS 2020
