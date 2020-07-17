Sixt Leasing SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.07.2020 / 11:28

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Sixt SE

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Erich Last name(s): Sixt Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Sixt Leasing SE

b) LEI

529900CBIWZ57I62HZ92

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 18.00 EUR 155603484.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 18.00 EUR 155603484.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

