News Summary

Sixt Leasing SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/24/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sixt Leasing SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Sixt Leasing SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.03.2020 / 19:11
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt Leasing SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2020
Address: http://ir.sixt-leasing.de/jahresberichte

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2020
Address: http://ir.sixt-leasing.de/jahresberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2020
Address: http://ir.sixt-leasing.com/annual-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2020
Address: http://ir.sixt-leasing.de/zwischenberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2020
Address: http://ir.sixt-leasing.com/interim-reports

24.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sixt Leasing SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Internet: http://ir.sixt-leasing.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1002815  24.03.2020 

© EQS 2020
