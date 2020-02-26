Log in
SIXT LEASING SE

(LNSX)
Sixt Leasing SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/26/2020 | 09:25am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Sixt Leasing SE
Sixt Leasing SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.02.2020 / 15:21
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Sixt Leasing SE
Street: Zugspitzstraße 1
Postal code: 82049
City: Pullach
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900CBIWZ57I62HZ92

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Banco Santander S.A.
City of registered office, country: Santander, Spain

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Feb 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.00 % 41.94 % 41.94 % 20611593
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
% %
Total %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Share purchse. Agreement closing of which is subject to certain conditions 8644638 41.94 %
      Total 8644638 41.94 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Banco Santander S.A. % % %
Santander Consumer Finance S.A. % % %
Santander Consumer Holding GmbH % % %
Santander Consumer Bank Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH % 41.94 % 41.94 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
24 Feb 2020


26.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sixt Leasing SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Internet: http://ir.sixt-leasing.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

984087  26.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=984087&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 832 M
EBIT 2019 41,4 M
Net income 2019 21,4 M
Debt 2019 946 M
Yield 2019 2,55%
P/E ratio 2019 18,2x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,60x
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
Capitalization 389 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,50  €
Last Close Price 18,86  €
Spread / Highest target 3,39%
Spread / Average Target -17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Ruhl Chief Executive Officer
Erich Sixt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Björn Waldow Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Englert Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Julian zu Putlitz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIXT LEASING SE66.61%423
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-14.56%9 774
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-7.85%7 459
AAVAS FINANCIERS LIMITED-3.40%2 087
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PCL--.--%1 186
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED-13.05%582
