Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Sixt Leasing SE    LNSX   DE000A0DPRE6

SIXT LEASING SE

(LNSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sixt Leasing SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Sixt Leasing SE
Sixt Leasing SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.05.2020 / 09:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Sixt Leasing SE
Street: Zugspitzstraße 1
Postal code: 82049
City: Pullach
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900CBIWZ57I62HZ92

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Notification is triggered due to the application of the Custody Exemption available under Sect. 36 Para. 3 No. 2 WpHG resulting in the application of the Trading Book Exemption which is available under Sect. 36 Para. 1 WpHG 3.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
04 May 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.02 % 0.05 % 5.07 % 20611593
Previous notification 11.82 % 0.05 % 11.87 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0DPRE6 0 1034828 0.00 % 5.02 %
Total 1034828 5.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 8713 0.04 %
    Total 8713 0.04 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap 25.02.2022 at any time Cash 1282 0.01 %
      Total 1282 0.01 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 5.02 % % 5.06 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Notification is triggered due to the application of the Custody Exemption available under Sect. 36 Para. 3 No. 2 WpHG resulting in the application of the Trading Book Exemption which is available under Sect. 36 Para. 1 WpHG 3. to Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc's remaining holding of 4.41% as of 4th May 2020. 

Date
08 May 2020


11.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sixt Leasing SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Internet: http://ir.sixt-leasing.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1040665  11.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1040665&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIXT LEASING SE
03:05aSIXT LEASING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
05/07SIXT LEASING SE : Minimum acceptance threshold for voluntary public takeover off..
EQ
05/06SIXT LEASING SE : Managing Board and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR..
PU
05/06SIXT LEASING SE : Managing Board and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR..
EQ
05/01SIXT LEASING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
04/30SIXT LEASING SE : Offer for Sixt Leasing Shares of EUR 18.00 ends in 14 hours, T..
EQ
04/29SIXT LEASING : publishes Annual Report 2019 - Acceptance period for takeover off..
EQ
04/28SIXT LEASING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
04/22SIXT LEASING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
04/20SIXT LEASING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 848 M
EBIT 2020 37,7 M
Net income 2020 16,5 M
Debt 2020 1 016 M
Yield 2020 2,85%
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
EV / Sales2021 1,70x
Capitalization 384 M
Chart SIXT LEASING SE
Duration : Period :
Sixt Leasing SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIXT LEASING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,50  €
Last Close Price 18,62  €
Spread / Highest target 4,73%
Spread / Average Target -16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Ruhl Chief Executive Officer
Erich Sixt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Björn Waldow Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Englert Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Julian zu Putlitz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIXT LEASING SE64.49%417
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-24.74%6 092
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-48.36%5 888
AAVAS FINANCIERS LIMITED-4.79%1 122
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)-0.78%991
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED5.18%370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group