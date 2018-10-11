Sixt Leasing SE: Sixt Mobility Consulting under new leadership: Christoph von Tschirschnitz appointed Managing Director of Sixt Mobility Consulting, set to lead the future expansion in Europe

Sixt Mobility Consulting under new leadership: Christoph von Tschirschnitz appointed Managing Director of Sixt Mobility Consulting, set to lead the future expansion in Europe

Christoph v. Tschirschnitz is coming from BMW Group, where he was most recently CEO of the Region Central & Southeastern Europe.

Sixt Mobility Consulting is on a strong growth and expansion course: Contract portfolio is set to increase by another 50 percent to more than 60,000 contracts by the end of 2021.

Sixt Leasing CEO Thomas Spiegelhalter: "Christoph v. Tschirschnitz will drive forward our growth plans in particular with his international management experience."

Pullach, 11 October 2018 - Sixt Leasing SE, market leader in the online sales of new vehicles and specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, has gained Christoph von Tschirschnitz as new Managing Director of Sixt Mobility Consulting GmbH. Thereby, he will be in charge of the European business and the further national and international expansion of the Fleet Management business unit of the Sixt Leasing Group.

Sixt Mobility Consulting is one of the leading independent providers of fleet management and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sixt Leasing SE. The fleet specialist advises companies on the management of fleets, provides all services of fleet management through innovative IT tools and analyses, serves fleet users and supports companies in procuring fleets, for example, through IT-based multi-bidding processes.

Thomas Spiegelhalter, CEO of Sixt Leasing SE: "With the appointment of Christoph von Tschirschnitz, our Group is strengthened with a Managing Director who has long-time experience in all sales and financing areas of the automotive industry, excellent knowledge of Europe's automotive and mobility markets as well as a very good network. I am convinced that his international management experience will contribute to driving forward our ambitious growth plans for the Fleet Management business unit both in Germany and abroad."

From 1992 to 2018, Christoph v. Tschirschnitz worked with the BMW Group. During this time, he successfully held various positions in the upper management in the fields Corporate Control/M&A, Distribution Channels Strategy, at BMW Motorrad and as the Director of Sales & Marketing for the BMW sales region Asia, Pacific, Africa and Eastern Europe. Before Mr v. Tschirschnitz was President and CEO of the BMW Group Region Central & Southeastern Europe from 2014 until 2018, he had been in charge of the Corporate & Direct Sales business segment as member of the BMW Group Germany management.

Christoph v. Tschirschnitz: "I am looking forward to becoming a member of the Sixt Leasing Group's management team. Individual mobility will remain an essential need of people - in their private as well as business lives. For companies the fleet is essential for operations, for employees it is a strong motivational factor - and always a major cost factor. Due to increasing requirements, either by regulatory changes, technological innovations or demands of drivers, fleet management for companies is becoming more and more complex. From my point of view, Sixt Mobility Consulting provides an enormous capability and convincing answers for companies - neutral and independent of manufactures and leasing providers. Thus, the various challenges become opportunities for an even more efficient and, for employees, attractive fleet organisation."

---

About Sixt Mobility Consulting:

The business is focused on classic outsourcing of fleet management including user assistance as well as support in fleet procuring, for example through implementing multi-bidding processes. The consulting scope for improving the total cost of ownership and attractive mobility solutions for employees also includes innovative, forward-looking mobility concepts.



About Sixt Leasing:

Sixt Leasing SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) based in Pullach near Munich is market leader in online sales of new vehicles as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Sixt Leasing SE has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In fiscal year 2017, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 744 million.

