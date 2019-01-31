DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Alliance

Sixt Leasing SE: Speed up and take off - Sixt Neuwagen launches joint promotion with Miles & More



31.01.2019 / 10:10

Sixt Leasing SE: Speed up and take off - Sixt Neuwagen launches joint promotion with Miles & More

15,000 award miles for Miles & More members who order an SUV from Sixt Neuwagen

Attractive SUVs from just EUR 139 per month

Promotion running from 1 to 28 February 2019

Dr Felix Frank: "Bargain hunters always stay mobile, be it on the road or in the air."

Pullach, 31 January 2019 - Sixt Leasing SE, market leader in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, is launching a four-week promotion with Miles & More tomorrow: From February 1 to February 28, 2019, Miles & More members will receive an additional 15,000 award miles from Sixt Neuwagen when they order an SUV from https://www.sixt-neuwagen.de/milesandmore as a private customer.* Thereby, collectors of miles can either choose a quickly available stock vehicle or configure their desired SUV. Additionally, if they opt for a Vario-financing contract, they can even buy the vehicle at a predefined price at the end of the contractual term.

At the start of the promotion, six brands will be available: VW, Toyota, Land Rover, Peugeot, Kia and Mazda. The most affordable models, the Peugeot 2008 and the Mazda CX-3, are available from just EUR 139 per month.** Over the course of the promotion, brands and prices may vary.

Dr Felix Frank, Managing Director Online Retail at Sixt Leasing SE: "In February, bargain hunters do not only benefit from our attractive rates for popular SUVs, they also collect award miles from Miles & More. The 15,000 miles can be used on the next Lufthansa flight, for example, in keeping with our motto: Always stay mobile, be it on the road or in the air."

In order to snap up the award miles, Miles & More members select an SUV deal on https://www.sixt-neuwagen.de/milesandmore. Afterwards, they enter the code 'MM2019' and send a copy of their Miles & More service card to Sixt Neuwagen. Then, the new SUV can even be delivered to their front door.



* Offer valid while stocks last, prices subject to change. More terms and conditions of participation on https://www.sixt-neuwagen.de/milesandmore.

** The price is valid for a Vario-financing contract without upfront payment and with final payment. For further details on financing, such as net loan amount, annual percentage rate and borrowing rate, please refer to the information on the website https://www.sixt-neuwagen.de/milesandmore

About Sixt Leasing:

Sixt Leasing SE based in Pullach near Munich is market leader in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Sixt Leasing SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In fiscal year 2017, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 744 million.

www.sixt-leasing.com