Sixt Leasing : Statement of Sixt Leasing SE regarding reports on a proposed disposal of the participation of Sixt SE in Sixt Leasing SE

19-Feb-2020 / 12:34 CET/CEST

Statement of Sixt Leasing SE regarding reports on a proposed disposal of the participation of Sixt SE in Sixt Leasing SE

Pullach, 19 February 2020 - With a view to respective media reports published today, Sixt Leasing SE confirms that Sixt SE is in negotiations with Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH, a joint venture between Santander Consumer Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., regarding the sale of its participation in Sixt Leasing SE to Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH. The proposed sales price amounts to EUR 18.00 per share in Sixt Leasing SE plus dividend of Sixt Leasing SE for the financial year 2019. To the knowledge of the management board of Sixt Leasing SE, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH considers to publish a corresponding voluntary public tender offer with regard to the remaining shares in Sixt Leasing SE.

A final decision on a disposal of such participation has to the knowledge of the management board of Sixt Leasing SE not been made so far.

A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.

