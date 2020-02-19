Log in
SIXT LEASING SE

(LNSX)
Sixt Leasing : Statement of Sixt Leasing SE regarding reports on a proposed disposal of the participation of Sixt SE in Sixt Leasing SE

02/19/2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Investment
Statement of Sixt Leasing SE regarding reports on a proposed disposal of the participation of Sixt SE in Sixt Leasing SE

19-Feb-2020 / 12:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Statement of Sixt Leasing SE regarding reports on a proposed disposal of the participation of Sixt SE in Sixt Leasing SE

Pullach, 19 February 2020 - With a view to respective media reports published today, Sixt Leasing SE confirms that Sixt SE is in negotiations with Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH, a joint venture between Santander Consumer Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., regarding the sale of its participation in Sixt Leasing SE to Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH. The proposed sales price amounts to EUR 18.00 per share in Sixt Leasing SE plus dividend of Sixt Leasing SE for the financial year 2019. To the knowledge of the management board of Sixt Leasing SE, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH considers to publish a corresponding voluntary public tender offer with regard to the remaining shares in Sixt Leasing SE.

A final decision on a disposal of such participation has to the knowledge of the management board of Sixt Leasing SE not been made so far.

A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.

--
Contact:
Stefan Kraus
Investor Relations
Email: ir@sixt-leasing.com
Tel: +49 89 74444 4518

19-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sixt Leasing SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 744 44 - 4518
Fax: +49 (0)89 744 44 - 8 4518
E-mail: ir@sixt-leasing.com
Internet: http://ir.sixt-leasing.de
ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
WKN: A0DPRE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 978709

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

978709  19-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=978709&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 832 M
EBIT 2019 41,5 M
Net income 2019 21,5 M
Debt 2019 956 M
Yield 2019 3,33%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,50x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
Capitalization 297 M
