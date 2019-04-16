Sixt Leasing : accelerates digitalisation of the business model and confirms forecasts

DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Annual Results

Sixt Leasing SE accelerates digitalisation of the business model and confirms forecasts



16.04.2019 / 08:31

Sixt Leasing SE accelerates digitalisation of the business model and confirms forecasts

Sixt Leasing publishes Annual Report 2018 and presents digitalisation initiatives for the financial year 2019

Shareholders to receive a stable dividend for the financial year 2018, subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting

Managing Board still expects a significant increase in Group contract portfolio, consolidated operating revenue and EBT by the financial year 2021

Pullach, 16 April 2019 - Sixt Leasing SE, market leader in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, has published its Annual Report 2018 and presented its plans for the further implementation of its strategy programme 'DRIVE>2021' today. Accordingly, the digitalisation of the business model in particular is to be continued in the financial year 2019. The Managing Board assumes that the growth initiatives planned in this context will already start to have an effect in the current financial year and will achieve their full potential by the financial year 2020 at the latest. On this basis, the Managing Board confirms the forecast for the financial year 2019 and the outlook for 2021 adjusted in March.

Growth through digitalisation

In 2018, the company has further improved its risk-return profile and laid the foundation for future growth. In the financial year 2019, the Managing Board is shifting its focus to expanding the product and service offering and making it more flexible with various digitalisation initiatives. At the same time, efficiency gains are to be achieved by means of process optimisation.

Michael Ruhl, CEO of Sixt Leasing SE: "In 2019, we are shifting our focus from risk management to digitalisation in the implementation of our strategy programme 'DRIVE>2021'. Our vision is to become the leading provider of longer-term auto mobility in Europe. To this end, we will offer our customers the best-in-class individualised solutions. We are confident that this will accelerate our future revenue and earnings growth and bring us back onto the growth path in terms of contract portfolio."

Financial year 2018

The Group's contract portfolio in Germany and abroad (excluding franchise and cooperation partners) decreased by 2.4 per cent to 129,700 contracts in the financial year 2018, remaining roughly at the level of the previous year. This was due to the slow implementation of the new WLTP emission test procedure and the diesel discussion.

Consolidated revenue climbed by 8.3 per cent to a record EUR 805.8 million, in particular due to the strong contract growth in the Online Retail business field in the previous year. Consolidated operating revenue (excluding sales revenue) increased by 5.7 per cent to EUR 480.5 million.

Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) rose by 2.8 per cent to EUR 30.5 million. Operating return on revenue remained relatively stable at 6.4 per cent (2017: 6.5 per cent). Consolidated net profit improved by 5.1 per cent to EUR 22.0 million.

The Supervisory Board has approved the Managing Board's plan to propose a stable dividend of EUR 0.48 per share for the financial year 2018 to the Annual General Meeting on 3 June 2019.

Outlook

For the current financial year 2019, the Managing Board is still expecting a slight increase of the Group's contract portfolio as well as consolidated operating revenue and EBT both at around the previous year's level. In the course of this, business development in the first half-year 2019 is expected to be significantly weaker than in the same period of the previous year as well as the expected business development in the second half of 2019.

Regarding the mid-term outlook, the growth targets adjusted in last March continue to apply. Accordingly, the Managing Board plans to increase the Group's contract portfolio by around 50 per cent to around 200,000 contracts by the end of the financial year 2021. The key drivers will be the two business fields Online Retail and Fleet Management, where very strong growth is expected in the medium term. Regarding consolidated operating revenue, the Managing Board is expecting a significant increase to around EUR 650 million by the financial year 2021. EBT is projected to grow from currently just over EUR 30 million to EUR 40 to 45 million by 2021.

The outlook is based on the figures presented in the Annual Report 2018, which Sixt Leasing SE has published today and which can be downloaded from http://ir.sixt-leasing.com/annual-reports. Accordingly, the report shows no deviations from the preliminary annual figures already released in March.

About Sixt Leasing:

Sixt Leasing SE based in Pullach near Munich is market leader in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Sixt Leasing SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In fiscal year 2018, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 806 million.

www.sixt-leasing.com