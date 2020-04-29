Sixt Leasing : publishes Annual Report 2019 - Acceptance period for takeover offer ends tomorrow on April 30

DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Offer

Sixt Leasing SE publishes Annual Report 2019 - Acceptance period for takeover offer ends tomorrow on April 30



29.04.2020 / 07:33

Sixt Leasing SE publishes Annual Report 2019 - Acceptance period for takeover offer ends tomorrow on April 30

Business development in 2019 in line with the adjusted forecast from October 2019

End of acceptance period for voluntary public takeover offer by Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH tomorrow, on 30 April 2020, at midnight

Outlook for 2020 confirmed: Slight increase in Group contract portfolio; consolidated operating revenue approximately at the previous year's level and EBT very significantly below previous year expected

CEO Michael Ruhl: "In the 2020 financial year, our focus is on the further digitalisation of the business model and the alignment of the organisation to future national and international growth. Hyundai Capital Bank Europe will support us as a new major shareholder in the event of a successful takeover offer."

Pullach, 29 April 2020 - Sixt Leasing SE, a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, has published its Annual Report 2019. Accordingly, there were no deviations from the preliminary annual figures, which had already been published in March 2020. Business development in 2019 is in line with the forecast adjusted in October 2019. For the 2020 financial year, the forecast issued in March of this year remains valid.

Business development in 2019

The Group's contract portfolio in Germany and abroad (excluding franchise and cooperation partners) climbed significantly in the 2019 financial year by 5.0 per cent to 136,200 contracts, reaching the highest figure in the company's history. This is primarily due to the positive development in the fourth quarter and the acquisition of Flottenmeister GmbH.

Consolidated revenue increased by 2.3 per cent to a record EUR 824.4 million. Consolidated operating revenue (excluding sales revenue) decreased by 2.6 per cent to EUR 468.2 million. Sales revenues from leasing returns and marketed customer vehicles in fleet management rose disproportionately by 9.5 per cent to EUR 356.3 million. The higher number of vehicle returns in the Online Retail business field contributed in particular to this increase.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) decreased by 3.4 per cent to EUR 232.7 million. Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) for the 2019 financial year were 4.0 per cent below the previous year's figure at EUR 29.3 million. The operating return on revenue remained almost stable at 6.3 per cent (2018: 6.4 per cent). Consolidated profit declined by 2.0 per cent to EUR 21.5 million.

Dividend proposal

For the 2019 financial year, the Managing Board and Supervisory Board of Sixt Leasing SE are considering to propose a dividend of up to EUR 0.90 per share to the Annual General Meeting. The specific proposal for the appropriation of profits will be published along with the agenda for the 2020 Annual General Meeting at the latest. The event will take place on 23 June 2020 as a virtual Annual General Meeting.

Michael Ruhl, CEO of Sixt Leasing SE: "In the 2020 financial year, our focus is on the further digitalisation of the business model and the alignment of the organisation to future national and international growth. Thus, we are taking the next step towards becoming the leading provider of longer-term auto-mobility in Europe. Hyundai Capital Bank Europe will support us as a new major shareholder in the event of a successful takeover offer."

Takeover offer

The voluntary public takeover offer by Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH, a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., has been running since 24 March 2020 and will end tomorrow, on 30 April 2020, at midnight (CEST). The offer price in the amount of EUR 18.00 per share in cash is equivalent to a premium of around 25.0 per cent on the unaffected Xetra closing share price as of 18 February 2020 and a premium of around 40.8 per cent on the unaffected volume-weighted average price during the last three months up to and including 18 February 2020.

Further details can be found in the joint reasoned statement of the Managing Board and Supervisory Board of Sixt Leasing SE regarding the takeover offer, which was published on 6 April 2020 and is available at https://ir.sixt-leasing.com/takeoveroffer. The Managing Board and Supervisory Board support the takeover offer and are of the opinion that the completion is in the interest of Sixt Leasing SE, its shareholders and other stakeholders.

Outlook

The Managing Board confirms the forecast published on 20 March 2020. Accordingly, it expects a slight increase in the Group's contract portfolio compared with the 2019 financial year and consolidated operating revenue to be roughly at the previous year's level. With regard to EBT, the Managing Board expects a figure very significantly below the previous year's level. This does not yet take into account the expenses that would be incurred after a successfully completed takeover offer. In this case, the Managing Board expects additional one-off costs in a high single-digit million euro range in the year 2020.

The Annual Report 2019 of Sixt Leasing SE can be downloaded from http://ir.sixt-leasing.com/annual-reports.

