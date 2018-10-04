DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

Sixt Leasing starts autumn with 'HotCars' promotion - Fiat 500 available at a special price starting at EUR 99 per month*



04.10.2018 / 14:30

Sixt Leasing starts autumn with 'HotCars' promotion - Fiat 500 available at a special price starting at EUR 99 per month*

Special offer until the end of 2018 featuring seven popular new car models at exceptionally attractive terms

Pullach, 4 October 2018 - Sixt Leasing SE, market leader in the online sales of new vehicles and specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, starts autumn with new offerings. In the period from October 4 until December 31, 2018 the company will be providing a limited number of popular vehicle models at exceptionally attractive terms as part of the 'HotCars' promotion.

Until the end of the year, six vehicles from various manufacturers will each be available for four weeks as individually configurable new vehicles at a special price. Beginning from today, the Fiat 500 can be ordered for a monthly instalment starting at EUR 99*. Additionally, the Ford Transit will be provided specifically to commercial customers throughout the entire promotion period beginning from EUR 109 per month (excl. VAT)*.

Private and commercial customers find the current 'HotCars' at www.sixt-neuwagen.de/hotcars, where they can easily add extras and further services such as insurance or winter tyres. Customers, who do not want to miss out on any of the new offers in the coming weeks, have the opportunity to subscribe to the free Sixt Neuwagen newsletter for regular information via email.

Thomas Spiegelhalter, CEO of Sixt Leasing SE: "With our autumn promotion, at the end of the year we provide our customers with extraordinary offers at exceptionally attractive terms. As a multi-brand new vehicle portal, sixt-neuwagen.de is the first point of contact for all people who are interested in new cars and want to get a good bargain."

* The price is valid for a Vario-financing contract without upfront payment and with final payment. For further details on financing, such as net loan amount, annual percentage rate and borrowing rate, please refer to the information on the website www.sixt-neuwagen.de/hotcars.

About Sixt Leasing:

Sixt Leasing SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) based in Pullach near Munich is market leader in online sales of new vehicles as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Sixt Leasing SE has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In fiscal year 2017, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 744 million.

