Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Sixt Leasing SE    LNSX   DE000A0DPRE6

SIXT LEASING SE (LNSX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sixt Leasing : starts autumn with 'HotCars' promotion - Fiat 500 available at a special price starting at EUR 99 per month*

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 02:43pm CEST

DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

04.10.2018 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt Leasing starts autumn with 'HotCars' promotion - Fiat 500 available at a special price starting at EUR 99 per month*

  • Special offer until the end of 2018 featuring seven popular new car models at exceptionally attractive terms

Pullach, 4 October 2018 - Sixt Leasing SE, market leader in the online sales of new vehicles and specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, starts autumn with new offerings. In the period from October 4 until December 31, 2018 the company will be providing a limited number of popular vehicle models at exceptionally attractive terms as part of the 'HotCars' promotion.

Until the end of the year, six vehicles from various manufacturers will each be available for four weeks as individually configurable new vehicles at a special price. Beginning from today, the Fiat 500 can be ordered for a monthly instalment starting at EUR 99*. Additionally, the Ford Transit will be provided specifically to commercial customers throughout the entire promotion period beginning from EUR 109 per month (excl. VAT)*.

Private and commercial customers find the current 'HotCars' at www.sixt-neuwagen.de/hotcars, where they can easily add extras and further services such as insurance or winter tyres. Customers, who do not want to miss out on any of the new offers in the coming weeks, have the opportunity to subscribe to the free Sixt Neuwagen newsletter for regular information via email.

Thomas Spiegelhalter, CEO of Sixt Leasing SE: "With our autumn promotion, at the end of the year we provide our customers with extraordinary offers at exceptionally attractive terms. As a multi-brand new vehicle portal, sixt-neuwagen.de is the first point of contact for all people who are interested in new cars and want to get a good bargain."

---

* The price is valid for a Vario-financing contract without upfront payment and with final payment. For further details on financing, such as net loan amount, annual percentage rate and borrowing rate, please refer to the information on the website www.sixt-neuwagen.de/hotcars.

---

About Sixt Leasing:
Sixt Leasing SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) based in Pullach near Munich is market leader in online sales of new vehicles as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Sixt Leasing SE has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In fiscal year 2017, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 744 million.
www.sixt-leasing.com


Contact:
Sixt Leasing SE
Corporate Communications
Stefan Kraus
+49 89 74444 4723
pr@sixt-leasing.com


04.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sixt Leasing SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 744 44 - 4518
Fax: +49 (0)89 744 44 - 8 4518
E-mail: ir@sixt-leasing.com
Internet: http://ir.sixt-leasing.de
ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6
WKN: A0DPRE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service

Disclaimer

Sixt Leasing SE published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 12:42:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIXT LEASING SE
02:43pSIXT LEASING : starts autumn with 'HotCars' promotion - Fiat 500 available at a ..
PU
02:35pSIXT LEASING : starts autumn with 'HotCars' promotion - Fiat 500 available at a ..
EQ
09/21SIXT LEASING : expects the Group's contract portfolio as of year-end now to be a..
EQ
08/14SIXT LEASING : increases revenue to just under EUR 400 million in the first half..
PU
08/14SIXT LEASING : increases revenue to just under EUR 400 million in the first half..
EQ
08/09SIXT LEASING SE : half-yearly earnings release
07/31SIXT LEASING : appoints Dr Felix Frank from AutoScout24 as new Head of Online Bu..
EQ
07/03CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 25.06.2 : 18 CET/CEST - Sixt Leasing SE: Release ac..
EQ
07/02SIXT LEASING : repays final partial loan amount to Sixt SE - reorganisation of G..
PU
07/02SIXT LEASING : repays final partial loan amount to Sixt SE - reorganisation of G..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 777 M
EBIT 2018 42,9 M
Net income 2018 22,5 M
Debt 2018 1 109 M
Yield 2018 3,42%
P/E ratio 2018 13,39
P/E ratio 2019 12,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,81x
EV / Sales 2019 1,88x
Capitalization 301 M
Chart SIXT LEASING SE
Duration : Period :
Sixt Leasing SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIXT LEASING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,1 €
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Spiegelhalter Chief Executive Officer
Erich Sixt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Björn Waldow Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Englert Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Metzner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIXT LEASING SE-23.16%345
ORIX CORPORATION-6.75%20 972
ALLY FINANCIAL INC-7.92%11 333
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.32.12%8 253
PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD.-32.81%2 060
YIXIN GROUP LTD--.--%1 993
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.