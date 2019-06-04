DGAP-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

SIXT SE: SIXT SE increases dividend after record year



04.06.2019 / 16:30

SIXT SE increases dividend after record year

Annual General Meeting decides renewed increase to dividend for fiscal year 2018

CEO Erich Sixt: "2018 was the strongest year ever in the corporate history of SIXT. In business terms, we have never been as successful as today. At the same time, we are systematically making inroads into the relevant future markets."

Munich, 4 June 2019 - At today's Annual General Meeting in Munich, the shareholders of SIXT SE approved a dividend payment of around EUR 101 million for fiscal year 2018. For ordinary shares a dividend of EUR 2.15 (2018: EUR 1.95) will be paid and for preference shares EUR 2.17 (2018: EUR 1.97). Discounting the one-time payment of EUR 2.05 per share for the sale of DriveNow last year, this corresponds to the highest dividend ever distributed by SIXT SE.

"2018 was the strongest year ever in the corporate history of SIXT. In business terms, we have never been as successful as today", noted Erich Sixt, CEO of SIXT SE during the AGM. "In the meantime, we have achieved a market-leading position as the largest European mobility service provider. We have been successfully driving forward our expansion in the US and at the start of this year launched the worldwide first integrated mobility platform, SIXT ONE, together with our new SIXT App. Our core business with the product SIXT rent is performing excellently and at the same time we are successfully penetrating relevant future markets with our new products SIXT share and SIXT ride", said Erich Sixt.

Outlook for the full year 2019

Strategically, SIXT plans to expand further in the USA and European markets outside of Germany. In addition, SIXT is consistently driving forward the digital interlinking of its fleet and the resulting digitisation of its business model. The integrated mobility offer of the SIXT App shall be rolled out further in Germany and Europe and new partners are to be won for the ONE mobility platform.



Previous forecast for fiscal year 2019 confirmed

At the AGM Erich Sixt confirmed the previous forecast for fiscal year 2019. Subject to the overall economic environment not worsening substantially, the Managing Board expects to see consolidated operating revenue climb significantly compared with last year and expects stable Group EBT (excluding the sale of the DriveNow stake in the previous year).

With 76.4% of the voting capital and 53.4% of the total share capital present, the shareholders approved all items on the agenda by a large majority.

About Sixt:

