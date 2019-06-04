Log in
SIXT SE: SIXT SE increases dividend after record year

06/04/2019 | 10:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
04.06.2019 / 16:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Annual General Meeting decides renewed increase to dividend for fiscal year 2018
  • CEO Erich Sixt: "2018 was the strongest year ever in the corporate history of SIXT. In business terms, we have never been as successful as today. At the same time, we are systematically making inroads into the relevant future markets."

Munich, 4 June 2019 - At today's Annual General Meeting in Munich, the shareholders of SIXT SE approved a dividend payment of around EUR 101 million for fiscal year 2018. For ordinary shares a dividend of EUR 2.15 (2018: EUR 1.95) will be paid and for preference shares EUR 2.17 (2018: EUR 1.97). Discounting the one-time payment of EUR 2.05 per share for the sale of DriveNow last year, this corresponds to the highest dividend ever distributed by SIXT SE.

"2018 was the strongest year ever in the corporate history of SIXT. In business terms, we have never been as successful as today", noted Erich Sixt, CEO of SIXT SE during the AGM. "In the meantime, we have achieved a market-leading position as the largest European mobility service provider. We have been successfully driving forward our expansion in the US and at the start of this year launched the worldwide first integrated mobility platform, SIXT ONE, together with our new SIXT App. Our core business with the product SIXT rent is performing excellently and at the same time we are successfully penetrating relevant future markets with our new products SIXT share and SIXT ride", said Erich Sixt.

Outlook for the full year 2019
Strategically, SIXT plans to expand further in the USA and European markets outside of Germany. In addition, SIXT is consistently driving forward the digital interlinking of its fleet and the resulting digitisation of its business model. The integrated mobility offer of the SIXT App shall be rolled out further in Germany and Europe and new partners are to be won for the ONE mobility platform.

Previous forecast for fiscal year 2019 confirmed
At the AGM Erich Sixt confirmed the previous forecast for fiscal year 2019. Subject to the overall economic environment not worsening substantially, the Managing Board expects to see consolidated operating revenue climb significantly compared with last year and expects stable Group EBT (excluding the sale of the DriveNow stake in the previous year).

With 76.4% of the voting capital and 53.4% of the total share capital present, the shareholders approved all items on the agenda by a large majority.

About Sixt:
Headquartered in Pullach, near Munich, Germany, SIXT SE is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share and SIXT ride, the Company offers a unique, integrated range of mobility services in the areas of vehicle rental, carsharing and ride services. These products can be booked via a single app that also integrates the services of renowned mobility partners. SIXT is present in approximately 110 countries worldwide. The Company's strengths lie in its consistent customer focus, its living culture of innovation with a strong technological expertise, its high share of premium cars in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. The SIXT Group generated revenues of EUR 2.93 billion in 2018 and is one of the most profitable mobility service providers worldwide. SIXT SE, the Group's parent company, has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (WKN ordinary shares: 723132, WKN preference shares: 723133). https://about.sixt.com

For further information:
Julia Hoffstaedter
SIXT Central Press Office
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 7 4444 6700
E-Mail: pressrelations@sixt.com

 


04.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Fax: +49 (0)89 74444-85104
E-mail: investorrelations@sixt.com
Internet: http://ir.sixt.com
ISIN: DE0007231326, DE0007231334 Sixt Vorzüge, DE000A1K0656 Sixt Namensaktien, DE000A11QGR9 Sixt-Anleihe 2014/2020, DE000A2BPDU2 Sixt-Anleihe 2016/2022, DE000A2G9HU0 Sixt-Anleihe 2018/2024
WKN: 723132
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 819287

 
End of News DGAP News Service

819287  04.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=819287&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
