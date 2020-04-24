Log in
SIXT SE    SIX2   DE0007231326

SIXT SE

(SIX2)
  Report
News 
News

Sixt SE: In the first quarter of 2020, Sixt SE achieved consolidated operating revenue slightly below the previous year and consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) of approx. EUR -5 million

04/24/2020 | 02:40pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Sixt SE: In the first quarter of 2020, Sixt SE achieved consolidated operating revenue slightly below the previous year and consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) of approx. EUR -5 million

24-Apr-2020 / 20:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the first quarter of 2020, Sixt SE achieved consolidated operating revenue slightly below the previous year and consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) of approx. EUR -5 million

Pullach, April 24, 2020 - After a gratifying business development of the mobility service provider Sixt SE in January and February 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the course of business in March. According to an analysis of preliminary figures concluded today, consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) for the first quarter of 2020 are expected to amount to approx. EUR -5 million (Q1 2019: EUR +40.1 million) and consolidated operating revenue is expected to amount to approx. EUR 484 million (Q1 2019: EUR 503.1 million). The above figures do not include the discontinued leasing business unit.

Sixt SE continues to expect a very strong impact on business development in the second quarter of 2020. The company expects a gradual normalisation of demand for its mobility products in the second half of the year. The Sixt Group continues to expect, not taking into account the positive effect of the sale of the stake in Sixt Leasing SE, a clearly positive consolidated EBT for the full year 2020 which will remain very strongly below the previous year's level. With regard to consolidated operating revenue, the Managing Board of Sixt SE continues to expect a sharp decline compared to the previous year, not taking into account the discontinued leasing business unit.

Sixt SE will publish the Group quarterly report as of 31 March 2020 on 13 May 2020 as planned.

Note: "Consolidated operating revenue" is not a financial term according to IFRS. Information regarding the composition of the consolidated operating revenue can be found in the Annual Report 2019 of Sixt SE on page 101 (available at ir.sixt.com).



Contact:
Nicole Schillinger
Head of Investor Relations
Sixt SE
Tel.: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Email: investorrelations@sixt.com

24-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Fax: +49 (0)89 74444-85104
E-mail: investorrelations@sixt.com
Internet: http://ir.sixt.com
ISIN: DE0007231326, DE0007231334 Sixt Vorzüge, DE000A1K0656 Sixt Namensaktien, DE000A11QGR9 Sixt-Anleihe 2014/2020, DE000A2BPDU2 Sixt-Anleihe 2016/2022, DE000A2G9HU0 Sixt-Anleihe 2018/2024
WKN: 723132
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1029845

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1029845  24-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1029845&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
