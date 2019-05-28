Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Sixt SE    SIX2   DE0007231326

SIXT SE

(SIX2)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sixt SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 06:25am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sixt SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Sixt SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.05.2019 / 12:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2019 German: http://ir.sixt.com/zwischenberichte English: http://ir.sixt.com/interim-reports


28.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Internet: http://ir.sixt.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

816563  28.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=816563&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIXT SE
06:25aSIXT SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accor..
EQ
05/09SIXT SE : SIXT consistently penetrates into future markets in Q1 2019 and contin..
EQ
04/03SIXT SE : Sixt SE issues long-term borrower's note loans of EUR 350 million at a..
PU
04/03SIXT SE : Sixt SE issues long-term borrower's note loans of EUR 350 million at a..
EQ
03/18SIXT SE : In 2018 SIXT achieves the most successful fiscal year in the Company's..
PU
03/18SIXT SE : In 2018 SIXT achieves the most successful fiscal year in the Company's..
EQ
03/01SIXT SE : SIXT launches world's first comprehensive mobility platform in the for..
EQ
2018SIXT : The best car rental company in the world
PU
2018SIXT SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018SIXT SE : Sixt denies market rumors about interest in Hertz
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 213 M
EBIT 2019 392 M
Net income 2019 232 M
Debt 2019 2 918 M
Yield 2019 2,46%
P/E ratio 2019 18,94
P/E ratio 2020 17,13
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
Capitalization 3 902 M
Chart SIXT SE
Duration : Period :
Sixt SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIXT SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 97,0 €
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erich Sixt Chairman-Management Board
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Detlev Pätsch Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Bremer Chief Financial & Controlling Officer
Ralf Teckentrup Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIXT SE35.12%4 364
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR25.11%6 530
AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.32.70%2 264
BARLOWORLD LIMITED13.57%1 927
CAR INC14.70%1 817
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC13.99%1 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About