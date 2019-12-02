Log in
Sixt SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

0
12/02/2019 | 04:30am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sixt SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Sixt SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
02.12.2019 / 10:26
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2020 German: http://ir.sixt.com/jahresberichte English: http://ir.sixt.com/annual-reports

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2020 German: http://ir.sixt.com/jahresberichte English: http://ir.sixt.com/annual-reports

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2020 German: http://ir.sixt.com/zwischenberichte English: http://ir.sixt.com/interim-reports


02.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Internet: http://ir.sixt.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

925651  02.12.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=925651&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 294 M
EBIT 2019 373 M
Net income 2019 225 M
Debt 2019 3 076 M
Yield 2019 2,63%
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,04x
EV / Sales2020 1,96x
Capitalization 3 638 M
Chart SIXT SE
Duration : Period :
Sixt SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIXT SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 101,75  €
Last Close Price 85,90  €
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erich Sixt Chairman-Management Board
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Detlev Pätsch Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Bremer Chief Financial & Controlling Officer
Ralf Teckentrup Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIXT SE24.13%4 008
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.45.45%7 662
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.13.55%2 203
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.32.34%2 196
BARLOWORLD LIMITED-1.84%1 652
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.95.93%1 161
