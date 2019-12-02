DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sixt SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Sixt SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.12.2019 / 10:26

Sixt SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2020 German: http://ir.sixt.com/jahresberichte English: http://ir.sixt.com/annual-reports

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2020 German: http://ir.sixt.com/jahresberichte English: http://ir.sixt.com/annual-reports

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2020 German: http://ir.sixt.com/zwischenberichte English: http://ir.sixt.com/interim-reports