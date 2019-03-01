Sixt SE: SIXT launches world's first comprehensive mobility platform in the form of a new app that includes digital car rentals, car sharing and ride hailing for its 20 million customers

DGAP-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

SIXT launches world's first comprehensive mobility platform in the form of a new app that includes digital car rentals, car sharing and ride hailing for its 20 million customers Under one powerful brand the SIXT app combines the car rental (SIXT rent), car sharing (SIXT share) and the ride-hailing/taxi (SIXT ride) products within the first integrated mobility platform in the world, which covers roughly 240,000 vehicles, 1,500 affiliated partners and more than one million drivers

The SIXT platform "ONE" integrates services of other partners in addition to its own services and thus forges a strategic alliance for mobility

All three products are bookable and payable via the SIXT app

SIXT combines car rentals and car sharing into a new digital product and thereby further expands its position as a market and innovation leader

Erich Sixt, CEO of SIXT SE: "Today we, as market leader in Germany, are coming a large step closer to achieving our vision of being a global provider of individual mobility."

Pullach, 28 February 2019 - As of today, SIXT offers its 20 million customers its SIXT rent, SIXT share and SIXT ride products in just one app. The three products thereby cover all SIXT offers of individual mobility in the areas of car rental, car sharing and ride services. The app also integrates services for ride hailing and taxi partners - without customers having to leave the app. SIXT is thereby expanding its product offering for the mobility services market, which PwC forecasts to be valued at roughly EUR 400 billion in 2030 in Europe alone.



With its own app, SIXT wants to offer services and products to its customers worldwide, thereby realising its vision of an integrated mobility platform. Through the digitalisation of its product portfolio and the integration of additional partners, SIXT is developing into a global provider for individual mobility with around 240,000 rental cars, 1,500 partners and more than one million drivers worldwide. Furthermore, SIXT expects to win over further customers for its car-rental business through its wider and more digitalised product offer available in one app.



Erich Sixt, CEO of SIXT SE: "In SIXT we have achieved an outstanding brand that, for our 20 million customers, stands for innovation and premium services. Today we, as market leader in Germany, are coming a large step closer to achieving our vision of being a global provider of individualised mobility. We have laid the foundation for continuing our decades-long success story into the future."



Alexander Sixt, Chief Strategy Officer of SIXT SE: "As a market leader with approximately 240,000 vehicles worldwide, we have built up a strong customer base. Now, with our new mobility platform 'ONE', we are taking the next strategic step. We are bringing together things that belong together and are combining car rental, car sharing and ride-hailing/taxi into the world's first and fully integrated mobility platform - not tomorrow, but today. This presents us with the opportunity of limitless scaling within the growing mobility-services market. By combining the already scaled car rental service with car sharing, SIXT is going beyond the limits of the offers that currently exist. In order to offer people a real alternative to their own car, we have built an open platform and are extending our hand to all providers of modern mobility as well as car manufacturers. The challenges of tomorrow's mobility demand a partnership-based approach."



SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride - all offers in a single app



The three products rent, share and ride comprise in one app all SIXT offers of individual mobility in the areas of car rental, car sharing and driving services.



SIXT rent. SIXT is the first company in Europe to digitalise the complete car rental process. Through SIXT rent, the SIXT app becomes a digital counter. Already today, customers can select their vehicle digitally at top airports in Germany up to 30 minutes before the start of the rental period, go to the car park without making a detour to the counter and open the vehicle directly via the SIXT app. In 2019, this service is to be successively expanded to other airports in Europe and the USA as well as selected stations in urban areas.



Germany's market leader in the car rental sector is also planning to consistently expand its network of more than 2,200 stations worldwide. With digital stations, for example on parking spaces of hotels or parking garages, SIXT intends to further accelerate its expansion, get closer to the customer and thereby bridge the gap between car rental and stationary car sharing. This means SIXT can now introduce its combined offerings in smaller and medium-sized cities as well.



SIXT share. Today, SIXT has launched its car-sharing offer SIXT share. Via its new SIXT app, SIXT offers its customers a highly innovative car sharing service, thereby going beyond the limits of what is currently available: SIXT share will give customers the freedom to return their vehicles flexibly beyond SIXT share business areas - at over 2,200 SIXT stations worldwide and also in all business areas. Furthermore, the customer can freely choose how long to keep the vehicle, whether just a few minutes or up to 27 days - always with the best SIXT-price and in the car of their choice.



Merger of car rental and car sharing: In contrast to other providers, SIXT connects its fleet and can therefore use vehicles flexibly in the two areas of car sharing and car rental. This overcomes the boundaries of car sharing and SIXT can offer its customers what they want - unlimited mobility. In addition, a pricing system based on artificial intelligence means that customers are always automatically on the way with the best rate.



SIXT ride. With SIXT ride, SIXT now offers its customers around the world a comprehensive range of taxi, ride and transfer services via app. For this purpose, the company is cooperating internationally with over 1,500 partners and thus gains access to over one million drivers. Together with the partner offers, the SIXT app comprises one of the world's largest networks of taxi and ride hailing services. The services are booked and paid for directly via the new SIXT app. With the SIXT ride product, customers in 250 major cities in Europe and the USA can be picked up in less than 10 minutes and book transfers in advance in over 60 countries and 500 cities.



With SIXT ride, SIXT is entering a global growth market that will be a core component of the mobility world in the future of autonomous driving. According to Goldman Sachs, the market volume for taxis and ride hailing is expected to exceed EUR 150 billion by 2023.



Partner integration. In addition to its own digitalised offerings, SIXT builds on an integrated, connectable platform with reliable partners in order to offer all its customers comprehensive services and products in the areas of car rental, car sharing and ride services. The platform's technology gives mobility partners fast and inexpensive access to 20 million SIXT customers. This will enable SIXT to expand internationally and scale its product portfolio worldwide. Partner integration can already be experienced in the SIXT ride product. Here, SIXT already cooperates with the best partner companies for the respective country.



