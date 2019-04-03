Sixt SE: Sixt SE issues long-term borrower's note loans of EUR 350 million at attractive conditions

03.04.2019 / 10:00

Sixt SE issues long-term borrower's note loans of EUR 350 million at attractive conditions

Long-term safeguarding of the planned further growth of Europe's largest mobility service provider

Sixt again makes use of the digital issue platform vc-trade

Pullach, 3 April 2019 - Sixt SE has successfully placed long-term borrower's note loans with a volume of EUR 350 million at attractive conditions. The borrower's note loans comprise tranches with maturities of 5.5 and 7 years, respectively, with fixed and variable interest rates. The issue, which serves to finance further growth, met with very high demand from institutional investors in Germany and abroad and was priced at the lower end of the target range. The arrangers were Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen (Helaba), BayernLB and UniCredit.

Sixt again used the innovative issuing platform vc-trade to place the borrower's note loans. The platform fully maps the process from issuer to investor by involving the banks and offers advantages in terms of order book transparency and administrative processing. It was only in August 2018 that Sixt, with the help of vc-trade, placed long-term borrower's note loans with a volume of EUR 200 million.

Jörg Bremer, CFO of Sixt SE: 'Sixt has once again successfully placed a borrower's note issue at attractive conditions. Investors in Germany and abroad appreciate our Group's very solid financial position with an equity ratio of around 28%, well above the industry average. The funds we raised are a further building block for the long-term safeguarding of our company's continued growth course.'

