Sixt SE: Sixt SE issues long-term borrower's note loans of EUR 350 million at attractive conditions

0
04/03/2019 | 05:12am EDT

03.04.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt SE issues long-term borrower's note loans of EUR 350 million at attractive conditions

  • Long-term safeguarding of the planned further growth of Europe's largest mobility service provider
  • Sixt again makes use of the digital issue platform vc-trade

Pullach, 3 April 2019 - Sixt SE has successfully placed long-term borrower's note loans with a volume of EUR 350 million at attractive conditions. The borrower's note loans comprise tranches with maturities of 5.5 and 7 years, respectively, with fixed and variable interest rates. The issue, which serves to finance further growth, met with very high demand from institutional investors in Germany and abroad and was priced at the lower end of the target range. The arrangers were Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen (Helaba), BayernLB and UniCredit.

Sixt again used the innovative issuing platform vc-trade to place the borrower's note loans. The platform fully maps the process from issuer to investor by involving the banks and offers advantages in terms of order book transparency and administrative processing. It was only in August 2018 that Sixt, with the help of vc-trade, placed long-term borrower's note loans with a volume of EUR 200 million.

Jörg Bremer, CFO of Sixt SE: 'Sixt has once again successfully placed a borrower's note issue at attractive conditions. Investors in Germany and abroad appreciate our Group's very solid financial position with an equity ratio of around 28%, well above the industry average. The funds we raised are a further building block for the long-term safeguarding of our company's continued growth course.'

Contact:
Julia Hoffstaedter
SIXT Central Press Office
Phone: +49 (0) 89 / 7 44 44 - 6700
e-mail: pressrelations@sixt.com

About SIXT
Headquartered in Pullach, near Munich, Germany, SIXT SE is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share and SIXT ride, the company offers a unique, integrated range of mobility services in the areas of car rental, car sharing and ride services. These products can be booked via a single app that also integrates the services of mobility partners. SIXT is present in approximately 110 countries worldwide. The company's strengths lie in its consistent customer focus, its culture of innovation with a strong technological expertise, its high share of premium cars in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. The SIXT Group generated revenues of EUR 2.93 billion (2018) and is one of the most profitable mobility service providers worldwide. SIXT SE, the Group's parent company, has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (WKN common shares: 723132, WKN preferred shares: 723133). http://about.sixt.com

03.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Sixt SE published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 09:11:17 UTC
About