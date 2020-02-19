Log in
Sixt SE: Statement of Sixt SE regarding reports on a proposed disposal of its participation in Sixt Leasing SE

02/19/2020 | 06:30am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Investment/Disposal
Sixt SE: Statement of Sixt SE regarding reports on a proposed disposal of its participation in Sixt Leasing SE

19-Feb-2020 / 12:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Statement of Sixt SE regarding reports on a proposed disposal of its participation in Sixt Leasing SE

Pullach, 19 February 2020. With a view to respective media reports published today, Sixt SE confirms that it is in negotiations with Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH, a joint venture between Santander Consumer Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., regarding the sale of its participation in Sixt Leasing SE to Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH. The proposed sales price amounts to EUR 18.00 per share in Sixt Leasing SE plus dividend of Sixt Leasing SE for the financial year 2019. A final decision on a disposal of such participation has not been made so far.

A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.


Contact:

Nicole Schillinger

Head of Investor Relations

Sixt SE

Tel.: +49 (0)89 74444-5104

Email: investorrelations@sixt.com


 

19-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Fax: +49 (0)89 74444-85104
E-mail: investorrelations@sixt.com
Internet: http://ir.sixt.com
ISIN: DE0007231326, DE0007231334 Sixt Vorzüge, DE000A1K0656 Sixt Namensaktien, DE000A11QGR9 Sixt-Anleihe 2014/2020, DE000A2BPDU2 Sixt-Anleihe 2016/2022, DE000A2G9HU0 Sixt-Anleihe 2018/2024
WKN: 723132
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 978673

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

978673  19-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=978673&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
