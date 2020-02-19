Sixt SE: Statement of Sixt SE regarding reports on a proposed disposal of its participation in Sixt Leasing SE

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Investment/Disposal

Statement of Sixt SE regarding reports on a proposed disposal of its participation in Sixt Leasing SE

Pullach, 19 February 2020. With a view to respective media reports published today, Sixt SE confirms that it is in negotiations with Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH, a joint venture between Santander Consumer Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., regarding the sale of its participation in Sixt Leasing SE to Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH. The proposed sales price amounts to EUR 18.00 per share in Sixt Leasing SE plus dividend of Sixt Leasing SE for the financial year 2019. A final decision on a disposal of such participation has not been made so far.

A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.



