Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.    ATURF   CA0496132014

SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC.

(ATURF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sixth Wave Granted Additional Patent for the Extraction and Purification of Metals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

Halifax, Nova ScotiaSixth Wave Granted Additional Patent for the Extraction and Purification of Metals--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2020) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: ATURF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Patent Office of the People's Republic of China has granted the Company a patent for its unique method of metal extraction and purification using molecularly imprinted polymers (the "Patent").

The Patent expands the Company's existing patent portfolio. Sixth Wave's IXOS® technology is one embodiment of the patented IP and selectively binds to target metal ions such as dicyanoaurate, which is the compound produced in the cyanide leaching process of gold extraction. IXOS® has been proven to result in more efficient metal extraction in multiple pilot programs with major mining companies.

"The patent process is typically slow and fraught with negotiation with issuing authorities. While there has been a preponderance of work in the field of molecular science, I am proud of our team and their ability to create practical, and commercially viable new intellectual property using these techniques to solve challenging real-world problems," said Dr. Jon Gluckman, President and CEO of Sixth Wave.

Sixth Wave is pursuing multiple opportunities to commercialize its IXOS® metals extraction technology. Sixth Wave's IXOS® technology has demonstrated the ability to deliver an efficient, scalable, environmentally friendly, and lower cost alternative to activated carbon in the gold processing cycle.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. The Company is in the process of commercializing its Affinity™ cannabinoid purification system, as well as, IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize molecular imprinted polymer solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit: www.sixthwave.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jon Gluckman"

Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President & CEO

For information, please contact the Company:

Phone: (801) 582-0559
E-mail: info@sixthwave.com

Cautionary Notes

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the planned features of the MIPs technology. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the MIPs technology are subject the risk that the MIPs technology may not prove to be effective or economic at commercial levels of production.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58499


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC
02:45pSixth Wave Granted Additional Patent for the Extraction and Purification of M..
NE
06/22SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS : Announces Listing on the OTCQB
AQ
06/19Sixth Wave Announces Listing on the OTCQB
NE
06/18Sixth Wave Appoints Dr. David Fransen and Dion Phaneuf to Advisory Board
NE
06/15Sixth Wave Partners with York University and CTRI to Advance Virus Detection ..
NE
06/09Sixth Wave Signs Equipment Supplier Collaboration Agreement
NE
05/27Sixth Wave Announces the Formation of its Strategic Advisory Board
NE
05/26Sixth Wave and Natural Ascent Consulting to Deploy the Affinity(TM) Platform ..
NE
05/18SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS : & Neocon to Collaborate on the Development of SmartMask..
AQ
05/15RETRANSMISSION : Sixth Wave & Neocon to Collaborate on the Development of SmartM..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -7,17 M -5,27 M -5,27 M
Net cash 2019 0,61 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,08x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 30,0 M 22,1 M 22,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan P. Gluckman President & Chief Executive Officer
John Cowan Chief Operating Officer
John Edward Veltheer Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gilbert George Schneider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC.30.34%22
NEWMONT CORPORATION33.99%47 280
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION44.32%45 837
POLYUS62.36%22 509
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.50.13%19 262
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED4.33%17 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group