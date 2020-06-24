Sixth Wave Granted Additional Patent for the Extraction and Purification of Metals

Halifax, Nova ScotiaSixth Wave Granted Additional Patent for the Extraction and Purification of Metals--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2020) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: ATURF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Patent Office of the People's Republic of China has granted the Company a patent for its unique method of metal extraction and purification using molecularly imprinted polymers (the "Patent").

The Patent expands the Company's existing patent portfolio. Sixth Wave's IXOS® technology is one embodiment of the patented IP and selectively binds to target metal ions such as dicyanoaurate, which is the compound produced in the cyanide leaching process of gold extraction. IXOS® has been proven to result in more efficient metal extraction in multiple pilot programs with major mining companies.

"The patent process is typically slow and fraught with negotiation with issuing authorities. While there has been a preponderance of work in the field of molecular science, I am proud of our team and their ability to create practical, and commercially viable new intellectual property using these techniques to solve challenging real-world problems," said Dr. Jon Gluckman, President and CEO of Sixth Wave.

Sixth Wave is pursuing multiple opportunities to commercialize its IXOS® metals extraction technology. Sixth Wave's IXOS® technology has demonstrated the ability to deliver an efficient, scalable, environmentally friendly, and lower cost alternative to activated carbon in the gold processing cycle.

