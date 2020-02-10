Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. to Commence Trading on CSE Under Ticker Symbol SIXW: Feb. 11/20

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2020) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (the "Company" or "Sixth Wave") is pleased to announce that is has been notified by the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") that its common shares will commence trading on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 under the ticker symbol SIXW.

Information Concerning Sixth Wave

6th Wave is a development stage nanotechnology company focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using its patented technologies in the highly specialized field of molecularly imprinted polymers. 6th Wave is in the process of commercializing IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry, and together with the Company, it has developed extraction polymers for the extraction of CBD, THC and other cannabinoids from cannabis extracts under the name AffinityTM.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the expected listing of the Company on the Exchange. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52283