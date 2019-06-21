Sixty North Gold Announces Grant of Incentive Share Options

Log in
SIXTY NORTH GOLD MINING LTD

(SXTY)
06/21/2019 | 09:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2019) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (Frankfurt: 2F4) (OTC PINK: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") has granted incentive share options to the newly appointed CEO and to an advisor of the Company to purchase up to 500,000 common shares each. The options have an exercise price of $0.05 and are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of the grant.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its principal target is the exploration for gold on the Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. The Mon Gold Property consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and 3 mineral claims, comprising an aggregate 1,536.92 acres, located in the South MacKenzie Mining District, NWT. For more information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"John Campbell"
____________________________________

John Campbell,
Chairman, CFO and Director

For further information, please contact:
John Campbell, 604-961-0175
Email: jcampbell.capital@gmail.com
Website: www.sixtynorthgold.com

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45794


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald L. Handford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman John Campbell Chairman, President, CFO & Secretary
Grant Paul Block Independent Director
Andriyko Taras Herchak Independent Director
Ian McCulloch Klassen Independent Director
