SIXTY NORTH GOLD MINING LTD (SXTY)
12/28 10:04:58 pm
0.06 CAD
Sixty North Gold Mining : Announces First Closing of Brokered Flow-through Share Unit and Hard Dollar Unit Offering

12/28/2018 | 11:05pm CET

DGAP-News: Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Sixty North Announces First Closing of Brokered Flow-through Share Unit and Hard Dollar Unit Offering

28.12.2018 / 23:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2018) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (OTCQB: SXNTF) (FKT: 2F4(the 'Company' or 'Sixty North') Further to the Company's announcements on October 22, 2018 and November 13 and 21, 2018, Sixty North is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its brokered private placement of flow-through share units (the 'FT Units') at an offering price of $0.10 per FT Unit, and hard dollar units (the 'Units') (collectively, the 'Offering'). The Company sold 2,220,000 FT Units and 4,100,000 Units to raise gross proceeds of $550,000. Mackie Research Capital Corporation, the lead agent and sole book runner for the Offering, and the other members of the selling group, were paid a cash commission of 7.0% and issued compensation options to purchase 222,000 Units at an exercise price of $0.10 per Unit, and another 410,000 Units at an exercise price of $0.08 per Unit, until December 28, 2020.

The Company also issued 3,160,000 share purchase warrants, comprising a part of the FT Units and Units, exercisable at $0.15 per share until December 28, 2020, subject to acceleration provisions, as previously announced. The minimum subscription of $500,000 for the FT Units as previously announced was waived.

The gross proceeds of the Offering attributed to the flow-through shares will be used to incur qualifying Canadian exploration expenses (the 'Qualifying Expenses') on the Mon Gold Property, NWT, and the Company will renounce the Qualifying Expenses to the subscribers. The balance of the funds raised from the Offering will be used for advancing the exploration and development of the Mon Gold Property and the Company's general working capital requirements.

The securities for the Offering will bear legends restricting resale until April 29, 2019.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its principal exploration target is the exploration for gold on the Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. The Mon Gold Property consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and 3 mineral claims, comprising an aggregate 1,536.92 acres, located in the South MacKenzie Mining District, NWT. For more information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ 'Ronald Handford'

_____________________________
Ronald Handford,
Chief Executive Officer and Director

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act') or any securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for 
dissemination in the United States.

newsinfo.php?i=41886&f=169

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/41886

28.12.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd.
Canada
ISIN: CA83011C2058

 
End of News DGAP News Service

762537  28.12.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762537&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
