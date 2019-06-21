Sixty North Gold Mining : Announces Grant of Incentive Share Options

DGAP-News: Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Sixty North Gold Announces Grant of Incentive Share Options



21.06.2019 / 15:03

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2019) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (Frankfurt: 2F4) (OTC PINK: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") has granted incentive share options to the newly appointed CEO and to an advisor of the Company to purchase up to 500,000 common shares each. The options have an exercise price of $0.05 and are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of the grant.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its principal target is the exploration for gold on the Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. The Mon Gold Property consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and 3 mineral claims, comprising an aggregate 1,536.92 acres, located in the South MacKenzie Mining District, NWT. For more information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

For further information, please contact:

John Campbell, 604-961-0175

Email: jcampbell.capital@gmail.com

Website: www.sixtynorthgold.com

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

