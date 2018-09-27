Log in
SIXTY NORTH GOLD MINING LTD (SXTY)

SIXTY NORTH GOLD MINING LTD (SXTY)
News 
News

Sixty North Gold Mining : Trenching Program Has Been Completed on Four Target Areas, Exposing Mineralized Shear Zones up to 22 M Wide

09/27/2018 | 09:10am CEST

DGAP-News: Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Sixty North Gold's Trenching Program Has Been Completed on Four Target Areas, Exposing Mineralized Shear Zones up to 22 M Wide

27.09.2018 / 09:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2018) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F4) (OTCQB: SXNTF) (the 'Company' or 'Sixty North Gold') is pleased to announce that it has completed 164 lineal metres of trenching in five areas. One hundred and forty-four composite chip samples have collected and submitted for analysis with the results expected within six weeks. The trenching program tested mineralized shear zones from the 3,300 metre long West Mafic Trend where 223 grab and chip samples have been collected along this length, averaging 2.78 gpt gold. Seventy-seven of the samples (35%) exceed 1 gpt gold. Readers are cautioned that grab samples are by their nature selective and are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization and general geology of the property. Portions of this trend have been tested by trenching on four zones.

In addition, 61 grab samples collected along a discontinuously exposed segment of splay off of the West Mafic Trend yielded at average of 2.35 gpt gold with 14 samples (23%) exceeding 1 gpt gold. Portions of this trend have been tested by trenching on the 6850 Zone.

Trenches tested exposed shear zones where clusters of grab samples had previously returned encouraging values. Mineralized and altered rocks consisted of quartz + carbonate + sulphide schists with variable and often extensive potassic alteration was encountered. Zones 5564, 6447, 6545, and 6645 exposed up to 15 metre wide mineralized portions of composite shear zones up to 60 metres in total width. The 6850 Zone exposed portions of the WMT Splay, where widths up to 22 m in two trenches of very well mineralized rock were sampled. The 5564 Zone tests a portion of the WMT, extending trenches that had previously returned composite chip samples of 7.22 gpt gold over 6.0 metres in Trench #4, 6.17 gpt gold over 1.9m in Trench #5, 0.44 gpt gold over 5.05 metres in Trench #6 and 3.73 gpt gold over 0.75 metres in Trench #8.

Table 1. Trench Location and Length.

ZoneTrendTrenchLength
6447WMT2537.8
6447WMT25718.0
6447WMT26518.0
6447WMT2428.0
6545WMT23010.6
6545WMT2273.6
6545WMT22410.3
6645WMT22213.6
6850WMT Splay31616.7
6850WMT Splay31326.9
6850WMT Splay47515.3
5564WMT WXYTr #6 extension10.0
5564WMT WXYTr #8 extension5.1
Subtotal

163.9

 

John Campbell, Chairman of Sixty North Gold, reports, 'The trenching has focused on well mineralized portions of laterally extensive shear zones exposed along the margins of broad overburden covered areas. These zones occur in rocks similar to those that host the gold deposits in Yellowknife (past production: 14 million ounces of gold).' Readers are cautioned that mineralization hosted on the gold deposits in Yellowknife is not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the Mon Property.

Mr. Campbell further reports 'New Discovery Mines reports that it has completed, on the Mon Property, one of the most successful exploration programs in their 20-year history. Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng., Director of New Discovery Mines, who has more than over 35 years of experience in Yellowknife, is excited about the similarities to the large shear-zone-hosted gold deposits in Yellowknife. In Yellowknife, exposures of gold mineralization on ridges occur adjacent to linear valleys that later exploration proved to be, in places, the recessive-weathering Giant or Con Shear Zone systems.'

Additional sample results are being received and will be released upon completion and confirmation by our Qualified Person.

Table 2. Basic Statistics for all samples reported.

FieldWMT Splay
Au ppb		WMT
Au ppb
Number of samples61223
Minimum0.100.00
Maximum58,315.646,488.3
Mean2,347.12,776.4
Median61.1218.2

 

All rock grab samples were collected by hand and were located by hand-held GPS and all chip samples were located by tape, bagged and tagged with certified blanks and standards inserted at 1 in 7 to 1 in 10 intervals, sealed, delivered to Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Yellowknife and processed at their ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 certified laboratory in Vancouver. Bureau Veritas is independent of the Company. All samples were crushed and pulverized using PRP 70-250, analysed for 53 elements by ICP-MS using AQ251 and fire assay gold FAA 330 with all over limit golds analysed using fire assay gold FAA 550. The laboratory also runs duplicate and repeat analyses of every 15 to 25th sample, as well as internal blanks and standards which are reported to the Company.

Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng. is the Qualified Person for this release within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the technical content of this release and has approved its content.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its principal target is the exploration for gold on the Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. The Mon Gold Property consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and 3 mineral claims, comprising an aggregate 1,536.92 acres, located in the South MacKenzie Mining District, NWT. For more information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'John Campbell'
_____________________________
John Campbell,
Chairman, CFO and Director

For further information, please contact:
John Campbell, 604-961-0175
Email: jcampbell.capital@gmail.com
Website: www.sixtynorthgold.com

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are 'forward looking statements'. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

27.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd.
Canada
ISIN: CA83011C2058

 
End of News DGAP News Service

727929  27.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=727929&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Chart SIXTY NORTH GOLD MINING LTD
Duration : Period :
Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald L. Handford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman John Campbell Chairman, President, CFO & Secretary
Grant Paul Block Independent Director
Andriyko Taras Herchak Independent Director
Ian McCulloch Klassen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIXTY NORTH GOLD MINING LTD0.00%0
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-20.39%16 669
BARRICK GOLD CORP-20.19%13 077
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-14.72%10 838
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-21.52%8 239
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 224
