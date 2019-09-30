Log in
SIYATA MOBILE INC

(SIM)
Siyata Mobile Announces Leading Taxi Technology Distributor Increases Purchase Order to Over $850,000

09/30/2019

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that it has received an additional purchase order from a leading taxi technology distributor. As previously announced on July 22, this customer’s original purchase order of $360,000 has been increased to total over $850,000. The customer will equip their taxi drivers with the Company’s 4G/LTE rugged Push-to-Talk mobile devices, in addition to its commercial vehicle devices.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “This is a great customer for us that focuses on the taxi market vertical and is a strong validation for both our commercial vehicle and rugged mobile Push-to-Talk solutions. This additional purchase order aims to provide professional drivers with seamless communication between one another at the push of a button both inside their taxis and on the go."

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single vehicle mounted device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:
SIYATA MOBILE INC.
Marc Seelenfreund
CEO and Chairman

Investor Relations:
Arlen Hansen
Kin Communications
1-866-684-6730
SIM@kincommunications.com

Sales Department:
Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales
Siyata Mobile Inc.
416-892-1823
glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws. 

