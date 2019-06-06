Siyata Mobile Inc. Featured in NetworkNewsWire Publication Discussing Release of FirstNet-Ready Devices

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire — Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V: SIM) (OTCQX: SYATF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



With more than 3.5 million first responder vehicles estimated in the United States alone, an immense market exists for fast, reliable and effective public safety communication. First responders are hampered by not only the inability to link with other agencies but also by the lack of bandwidth spectrum. Too often agencies are forced to use publicly accessed frequencies, creating cross talk and log jams.

With a rich background in telecommunications and specialization in Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) systems for enterprise customers, Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V: SIM) (OTCQX: SYATF ) recognized both the challenges and opportunity, employing its vast commercial expertise in Push-to-Talk Over Cellular to develop and deliver crucially important devices. As a result, Siyata just launched the Uniden UV350, the first-and-only device specifically designated for in-vehicle communications that has been tested and certified to operate on FirstNet.

