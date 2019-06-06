Log in
Siyata Mobile Inc. Featured in NetworkNewsWire Publication Discussing Release of FirstNet-Ready Devices

06/06/2019

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire — Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V: SIM) (OTCQX: SYATF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, titled “FirstNet Public Safety Network, First-of-Kind Devices Meet Critical First-Responder Needs,” visit: http://nnw.fm/0ajeD

With more than 3.5 million first responder vehicles estimated in the United States alone, an immense market exists for fast, reliable and effective public safety communication. First responders are hampered by not only the inability to link with other agencies but also by the lack of bandwidth spectrum. Too often agencies are forced to use publicly accessed frequencies, creating cross talk and log jams.

With a rich background in telecommunications and specialization in Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) systems for enterprise customers, Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V: SIM) (OTCQX: SYATF) recognized both the challenges and opportunity, employing its vast commercial expertise in Push-to-Talk Over Cellular to develop and deliver crucially important devices. As a result, Siyata just launched the Uniden UV350, the first-and-only device specifically designated for in-vehicle communications that has been tested and certified to operate on FirstNet.

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data and fleet-management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial fleets and first responders around the world. Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial-vehicle technology distributors and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and the Middle East. For more information, visit the company’s websites at www.UnidenCellular.com and www.SiyataMobile.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkWire.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
About