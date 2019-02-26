Siyata Mobile to Demonstrate UV350 In-Vehicle Capabilities with Leading Industry Partners at IWCE Conference, Las Vegas

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) announces that it will be demonstrating the UV350 at the International Wireless Communication Expo (IWCE) in Las Vegas March 6th and 7th at the Uniden Cellular booth #648 .



The world's first and only 4G/LTE in-vehicle smartphone





Additionally, a global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) and leading Push-To-Talk (PTT) software provider will highlight the innovative in-vehicle PTT capabilities of the UV350 at booth #1125 with live demonstrations to industry participants.

The UV350 is the first 4G/LTE vehicle mounted smartphone with carrier supported Push-to-Talk (PTT), voice calls, and data applications all on a perfectly sized 5.5” horizontal screen. Always connected and always powered, its dedicated microphone and speakers bring crystal clear extra loud sound quality, with the added benefits of extended cellular and GPS coverage to provide unprecedented in-vehicle cellular coverage on a nationwide network.

The UV350 was designed for First Responders and enterprise vehicles ensuring safer solution for enterprise drivers seeking the next generation of in-vehicle cellular communication.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile commented, "IWCE is premier conference for all industry leaders in Land Mobile Radio as well as Push to Talk Over Cellular, and we are excited to unveil the innovative features of the UV350 to the industry for the first time. In preparation for our upcoming US carrier launch, a global LMR and PTT software provider will be doing live demonstrations of the UV350, highlighting the in-vehicle PTT features that puts the UV350 in a category of its own, and will certainly create a lot of visibility for the UV350 and the Company.”

About the UV350

The UV350 is the first 4G/LTE all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, data applications and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

Download the UV350 spec sheet visit

View the UV350 in action

About IWCE

IWCE (International Wireless Communications Expo) is the premier annual event for critical communications, featuring an exhibit hall with over 400 exhibitors and a five-day comprehensive conference program. Over 7,000 individuals attend from a diverse group of industry professionals including product distribution, government, public safety, critical infrastructure, business enterprise and more. IWCE 2019 will be held March 4-8 in Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit http://www.iwceexpo.com .

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand.

Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82e6af2f-54ae-4801-b6a4-1d63305904b2



