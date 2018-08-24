Siyata to Release 2018 Q2 Financials August 29th, 2018 and Host Investor Conference Call August 30th, 2018

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce it will be releasing its 2018 Q2 financials August 29th, 2018 and will be hosting a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday August 30th, 2018 at 9:00 AM EDT (6:00 AM PDT).



As previously announced on July 9th, 2018, combined with a highly successful early launch of its 4G/LTE Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) device portfolio over the second quarter, the Company achieved sales in excess of $5-million. The growth in revenue comes after the two previous quarters were focused on shifting new and existing customers from legacy 3G products to the new 4G/LTE portfolio. Purchase orders were received by cellular operators, two-way radio vendors and distributors around the globe and sold to first responders, municipalities, hotels, bus, and other logistics and transportation companies. The company also reports it is receiving excellent feedback from the carriers that are selling the 4G portfolio and its end use customers.

Marc Seelenfreund, Chairman and CEO of Siyata commented, "We had a strong second quarter with a focus on our 4G Push to Talk product portfolio which also allowed us better gross margins than what we had historically. In addition to our growing sales worldwide, we are making great progress towards our UV350 launch with the North American Tier 1 cellular operators and will provide an update on the conference call."

Siyata's revenue since the launch was greater than any other portfolio in the company's history and is a telling sign of the strong demand from cellular operators and their customers looking to replace aging two-way radio technology to smarter, more advanced, 4G/LTE systems to communicate. Android-based applications and other features available on Siyata's devices help improve driver/worker safety and enterprise efficiencies not offered by traditional two-way radios and is a major selling feature of Siyata's 4G/LTE devices. As cellular operators generally do not generate revenue from two-way radio communication, there is a strong push for cellular operators around the world to gain market share from two-way radio network providers. In order to do this, cellular operators need to replace two-way radio systems with cellular-based hardware to be compatible on their network with a SIM card.

To view Siyata’s recent marketing video on the innovate Uniden® UV350, please click here:

The company will hold the conference call on Thursday August 30th, 2018 at 9:00 AM EDT (6:00 AM PDT) to discuss the quarterly, along with a Q&A session with Siyata Mobile CEO and Chairman, Marc Seelenfreund.

Details of the conference call:

Date: Thursday August 30th, 2018

Time: 9:00 AM EDT (6:00 AM PDT)

North America dial-in number: 1 (866) 521-4909

International dial-in number: 1 (647) 427-2311

There will also be a playback of the conference call, available in MP3 format by contacting investor relations below.

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

