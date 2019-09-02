Log in
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0880)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/30
7.41 HKD   -0.67%
12:53aMacau Casino Shares Fall on Lower Gambling Revenue
DJ
09/01Macau casino revenue drops 8.6% in August
RE
08/08Macau's casinos count cost of Hong Kong's escalating protests
RE
Macau Casino Shares Fall on Lower Gambling Revenue

09/02/2019 | 12:53am EDT

By Yi Wei Wong

Macau casino stocks traded lower, led by SJM Holdings Ltd. (0880.HK), after gambling revenue in the semiautonomous Chinese city fell 8.6% last month, the steepest decline so far this year.

Shares of the six major casino operators listed in Hong Kong fell 1.1% to 3.8% on Monday, after gross gambling revenue in Macau dropped to 24.26 billion patacas ($3.00 billion) in August from MOP26.56 billion a year earlier, according to the city's Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The city's casino shares rose in June, when gross gambling revenue beat expectations, but have retreated from their highs after two consecutive months of declining revenue.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. attributed the lackluster results, which was below its estimate of a 4%-6% decline, to softer demand from high rollers, the U.S.-China trade war and protests in neighboring Hong Kong.

It estimated revenue from the VIP segment fell 26%-28% in August, and said the mass-market sector's likely 7% gain was a "big disappointment."

Still, while the Hong Kong unrest has disrupted transportation and tighter regulatory scrutiny of Macau's junket operators has hurt overall earnings, the weakness is cyclical and temporary, JPMorgan said.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -0.91% 49.2 End-of-day quote.-1.30%
MELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LTD -0.91% 17.5 End-of-day quote.9.38%
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD 0.86% 11.74 End-of-day quote.-11.06%
SANDS CHINA LTD. -0.42% 35.6 End-of-day quote.3.19%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.67% 7.41 End-of-day quote.1.23%
WYNN MACAU LTD 0.90% 15.68 End-of-day quote.-8.94%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 37 186 M
EBIT 2019 2 706 M
Net income 2019 2 803 M
Debt 2019 3 968 M
Yield 2019 3,82%
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,24x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 41 971 M
Chart SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SJM Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 9,55  HKD
Last Close Price 7,41  HKD
Spread / Highest target 67,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Fai So Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deputada Leong On Kei Co-Chairman
Tsun Ting Fok Co-Chairman
Chiu Fung Ho Co-Chairman
Chi Sing Ng Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED1.23%5 355
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.6.57%42 698
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL16.03%14 631
WYNN RESORTS11.36%11 796
GENTING SINGAPORE LTD--.--%7 732
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.79%6 389
