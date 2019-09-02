Macau Casino Shares Fall on Lower Gambling Revenue

By Yi Wei Wong

Macau casino stocks traded lower, led by SJM Holdings Ltd. (0880.HK), after gambling revenue in the semiautonomous Chinese city fell 8.6% last month, the steepest decline so far this year.

Shares of the six major casino operators listed in Hong Kong fell 1.1% to 3.8% on Monday, after gross gambling revenue in Macau dropped to 24.26 billion patacas ($3.00 billion) in August from MOP26.56 billion a year earlier, according to the city's Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The city's casino shares rose in June, when gross gambling revenue beat expectations, but have retreated from their highs after two consecutive months of declining revenue.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. attributed the lackluster results, which was below its estimate of a 4%-6% decline, to softer demand from high rollers, the U.S.-China trade war and protests in neighboring Hong Kong.

It estimated revenue from the VIP segment fell 26%-28% in August, and said the mass-market sector's likely 7% gain was a "big disappointment."

Still, while the Hong Kong unrest has disrupted transportation and tighter regulatory scrutiny of Macau's junket operators has hurt overall earnings, the weakness is cyclical and temporary, JPMorgan said.

