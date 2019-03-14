Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/14
8.69 HKD   -2.03%
11:27pMacau extends casino licences for MGM China, SJM until 2022
RE
10:49pSJM : Trading Halt
PU
02/28SJM HOLDINGS : 2018 Net Profit up 45% to HK$2.85 Billion; Above Expectations
DJ
Macau extends casino licences for MGM China, SJM until 2022

03/14/2019 | 11:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employees inside the casino prepare for the opening of MGM Cotai in Macau

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Macau's government said on Friday it has extended casino concession licences for MGM China and SJM Holdings until 2022 in the world's largest gambling hub.

Both operators must pay 200 million patacas ($25 million) each for the extension, which brings the expiry date for their casino operations in line with those of Macau's other four casino operators, the government said.

Shares of both MGM China and SJM were suspended on Friday.

The expiration of casino licences in the Chinese territory of Macau has been a key uncertainty for investors, executives and analysts, with the government previously declining to give any information about the process.

Macau's casino operators, which also include Sands China, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, will all need to rebid for licenses once they expire in 2022. There has been no detail as to what or how the process will be.

The licence situation will remain an overhang on the shares of the six operators well past the June 2022 expiration, Grant Govertsen, an analyst at Union Gaming in Macau, said.

"We believe the extensions have more to do with making the ultimate task of the license rebid situation easier, while at the same time making sure the labour market remains stable."

(Reporting By Farah Master; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD -1.74% 14.68 End-of-day quote.11.21%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL -0.45% 26.45 Delayed Quote.9.52%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.03% 8.69 End-of-day quote.18.72%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 41 618 M
EBIT 2019 2 414 M
Net income 2019 2 291 M
Debt 2019 9 135 M
Yield 2019 2,92%
P/E ratio 2019 22,83
P/E ratio 2020 17,98
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capitalization 50 232 M
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Fai So Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deputada Leong On Kei Co-Chairman
Tsun Ting Fok Co-Chairman
Chiu Fung Ho Co-Chairman
Chi Sing Ng Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED18.72%6 399
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.14.16%45 992
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL9.52%14 266
WYNN RESORTS16.91%12 592
GENTING SINGAPORE LTD--.--%9 021
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.16%6 604
