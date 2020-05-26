Log in
SJM Holdings Limited    880   HK0880043028

SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(880)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 05/25
8.25 HKD   +2.48%
05:04aMacau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98
03:50aSTANLEY HO : Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98
03:38aMacau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98
SJM : Macau gambling king Stanley Ho's family confirms his death at age 98

05/26/2020 | 03:20am EDT

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho, who built a business empire from scratch in the former Portuguese colony and became one of Asia's richest men, died peacefully at the age of 98, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

The flamboyant tycoon, who loved to dance but advised his nearest and dearest to shun gambling, headed one of the world's most lucrative gaming businesses through his flagship firm, SJM Holdings, valued at about $6 billion.

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Noah Sin; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 19 954 M
EBIT 2020 -355 M
Net income 2020 -636 M
Debt 2020 9 322 M
Yield 2020 1,76%
P/E ratio 2020 -73,7x
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,81x
EV / Sales2021 1,23x
Capitalization 46 756 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 9,41 HKD
Last Close Price 8,25 HKD
Spread / Highest target 66,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Fai So Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deputada Leong On Kei Co-Chairman
Tsun Ting Fok Co-Chairman
Chao Feng Ho Co-Chairman
Chi Sing Ng Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.99%6 030
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-32.07%35 818
WYNN RESORTS-43.65%8 382
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-52.21%7 842
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED-17.93%6 396
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.59%4 353
