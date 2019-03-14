Log in
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0880)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/14
8.69 HKD   -2.03%
03/14Macau extends casino licences for MGM China, SJM until 2022
RE
03/14SJM : Trading Halt
PU
02/28SJM HOLDINGS : 2018 Net Profit up 45% to HK$2.85 Billion; Above Expectations
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SJM : Trading Halt

03/14/2019 | 10:49pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TRADING HALT

At the request of SJM Holdings Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 9:56 a.m. on 15 March 2019 pending the release of an announcement on a discloseable transaction in relation to the concession contract of a subsidiary of the Company and inside information of the Company.

By Order of the Board SJM Holdings Limited Ho Chiu Fung, Daisy Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Ho Chiu Fung, Daisy, Mr. Fok Tsun Ting, Timothy, Deputada Leong On Kei, Angela, Dr. So Shu Fai, Mr. Ng Chi Sing, Dr. Chan Un Chan and Mr. Shum Hong Kuen, David, the non-executive director of the Company is Dr. Cheng Kar Shun and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chau Tak Hay, Dr. Lan Hong Tsung, David, Hon. Shek Lai Him, Abraham and Mr. Tse Hau Yin.

Disclaimer

SJM Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 02:48:06 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 41 618 M
EBIT 2019 2 414 M
Net income 2019 2 291 M
Debt 2019 9 135 M
Yield 2019 2,92%
P/E ratio 2019 22,83
P/E ratio 2020 17,98
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capitalization 50 232 M
Chart SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SJM Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 8,49  HKD
Spread / Average Target -4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Fai So Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deputada Leong On Kei Co-Chairman
Tsun Ting Fok Co-Chairman
Chiu Fung Ho Co-Chairman
Chi Sing Ng Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED18.72%6 399
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.14.16%45 992
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL9.52%14 266
WYNN RESORTS16.91%12 592
GENTING SINGAPORE LTD--.--%9 021
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.16%6 604
