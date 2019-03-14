SJM : Trading Halt

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TRADING HALT

At the request of SJM Holdings Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 9:56 a.m. on 15 March 2019 pending the release of an announcement on a discloseable transaction in relation to the concession contract of a subsidiary of the Company and inside information of the Company.

By Order of the Board SJM Holdings Limited Ho Chiu Fung, Daisy Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Ho Chiu Fung, Daisy, Mr. Fok Tsun Ting, Timothy, Deputada Leong On Kei, Angela, Dr. So Shu Fai, Mr. Ng Chi Sing, Dr. Chan Un Chan and Mr. Shum Hong Kuen, David, the non-executive director of the Company is Dr. Cheng Kar Shun and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chau Tak Hay, Dr. Lan Hong Tsung, David, Hon. Shek Lai Him, Abraham and Mr. Tse Hau Yin.