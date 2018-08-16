SJVN : OBSERVING SWACHHTA PAKHWADA

SHIMLA - AUGUST 16, 2018

SJVN is observing Swachhta Pakhwara from 16th August to 31st August 2018 at all its offices and projects. The Pakhwara activities commenced today with administration of Swachhta pledge by Shri Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director to all the employees at Corporate Office, Shimla. On this occasion Shri A.S Bindra, Director (Finance), Sh Kanwar Singh, Director (Civil) and Sh S.S Negi, CVO were present along with all the employees.

Addressing the gathering, Sh Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director,SJVN said that observance of Swachhta Pakhwada is an initiative of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India to promote Swachh Bharat Mission and mobilize people's participation to achieve total Sanitation and Cleanliness in India. He emphasized that with the commitment of every individual, this target is achievable.

Further, during the Swachhta Pakhwara various swachhta related activities such as Cleanliness Drives, Shramdan, awareness generation about Open Defecation Free (ODF) will be organized at all its Units & Projects. Not only employees and their family members, the participation of masses will also be ensured in the project areas through Drawing, Slogan & Essay writing Competitions.

In order to propagate the message of Swachh Bharat, other activities shall also be organized that includes Tree Plantation Drives and Swachhta Information-Education-Communication Campaign. For promoting the national mission of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, SJVN has already undertaken a number of projects not only in the areas of its operations but also in other states.

Further, SJVN has provided a Sewerage Treatment Plant of one million liters per day capacity in Jhakri village of district Shimla. The project under the mission of Open Defecation Free (ODF) mission of the Government of India has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 12 crore and is benefitting about 1000 households of the village.