Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  SJVN Ltd    SJVN   INE002L01015

SJVN LTD (SJVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/16
30 INR   +2.04%
02:51pSJVN : Observing swachhta pakhwada
PU
05/31SJVN : Contract Agreement Signing between SJVN & Powergrid for Arun-..
PU
05/23SJVN LTD : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SJVN : OBSERVING SWACHHTA PAKHWADA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 02:51pm CEST

SHIMLA - AUGUST 16, 2018

SJVN is observing Swachhta Pakhwara from 16th August to 31st August 2018 at all its offices and projects. The Pakhwara activities commenced today with administration of Swachhta pledge by Shri Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director to all the employees at Corporate Office, Shimla. On this occasion Shri A.S Bindra, Director (Finance), Sh Kanwar Singh, Director (Civil) and Sh S.S Negi, CVO were present along with all the employees.

Addressing the gathering, Sh Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director,SJVN said that observance of Swachhta Pakhwada is an initiative of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India to promote Swachh Bharat Mission and mobilize people's participation to achieve total Sanitation and Cleanliness in India. He emphasized that with the commitment of every individual, this target is achievable.

Further, during the Swachhta Pakhwara various swachhta related activities such as Cleanliness Drives, Shramdan, awareness generation about Open Defecation Free (ODF) will be organized at all its Units & Projects. Not only employees and their family members, the participation of masses will also be ensured in the project areas through Drawing, Slogan & Essay writing Competitions.

In order to propagate the message of Swachh Bharat, other activities shall also be organized that includes Tree Plantation Drives and Swachhta Information-Education-Communication Campaign. For promoting the national mission of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, SJVN has already undertaken a number of projects not only in the areas of its operations but also in other states.

Further, SJVN has provided a Sewerage Treatment Plant of one million liters per day capacity in Jhakri village of district Shimla. The project under the mission of Open Defecation Free (ODF) mission of the Government of India has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 12 crore and is benefitting about 1000 households of the village.

Disclaimer

SJVN Limited published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 12:50:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SJVN LTD
02:51pSJVN : Observing swachhta pakhwada
PU
08/06SJVN : Procurement of Micom Relays (Schneider Make) for Htlt Protection System o..
AQ
08/04SJVN : Supply of Safety Sign Boards for Various Locations of Njhps Sjvn Ltd Jhak..
AQ
08/04SJVN : Work for Annual Plant Maintenance for 2018 19 and 2019 20 of Generating U..
AQ
08/04SJVN : Procurement of Ms and Ss Fasteners Required for Annual as Routine Mainten..
AQ
08/04SJVN : Supply of Brake Drum Coupling along with Coupling Pins and Rubber Bushes ..
AQ
08/03SJVN : Removing Cleaning of Algae Moss on D S Face of Existing Nathpa Dam Body o..
AQ
08/03SJVN : Supply Installation Testing and Commissioning of Solar Photovoltaic Stree..
AQ
08/02SJVN : Procurement of Bund Pallet and Drum for Rampur Hps, Sjvn Limited, Bayal, ..
AQ
08/02SJVN : Procurement of Fire Extinguishers and Fire Buckets with Canopy/Stands for..
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 26 021 M
EBIT 2019 18 981 M
Net income 2019 14 907 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,99%
P/E ratio 2019 8,17
P/E ratio 2020 9,19
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,31x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,43x
Capitalization 112 B
Chart SJVN LTD
Duration : Period :
SJVN Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SJVN LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 34,8  INR
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nand Lal Sharma Chairman & Managing Director
Amarjit Singh Bindra Executive Director & Finance Director
Surender P. Pathak GM-Information Technology & Communications
Rakesh Kumar Bansal Executive Director & Electrical Directors
Kanwar Singh Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SJVN LTD-13.40%1 599
NEXTERA ENERGY INC10.62%81 088
ENEL-12.71%51 881
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.3.46%51 487
INNOGY SE13.94%23 785
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%21 918
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.