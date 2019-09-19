SJVN : Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN honoured with Appreciation Award

SHIMLA - Sept. 19, 2019

Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, has been honoured with the Appreciation Award for providing creative support to the inmates of the Himachal Pradesh Prisons for their rehabilitation. Hon'ble Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sh. Jai Ram Thakur presented the award to Sh. Nand Lal Sharma during the 'Conference on Positive Engagement of Inmates of Prisons'.

On this occasion, Sh. Nand Lal Sharma appraised that SJVN under its Corporate Social Responsibility has been undertaking various activities to contribute towards rehabilitation of prison inmates. This includes, providing assistance for setting up of libraries in prisons and providing financial assistance for Mobile Canteen being successfully run by the jail inmates.

Here it is worthwhile to mention that besides above, SJVN undertakes its CSR and Sustainability projects in six verticals namely, Health & hygiene, Education & Skill Development, Sustainable Development, Infrastructural & Community Development, Assistance during natural disaster, Promotion of Culture, Mela & Sports. SJVN has been laying special focus in implementation of CSR activities in and around its area of operations and making significant contribution in the improvement of quality of life of the stakeholders.