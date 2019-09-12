SJVN : Sh. R. K. Singh, Hon'ble Minister of State (IC) (Power, New & Renewable Energy) visited SJVN's 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project in Nepal

SHIMLA - Sept. 12, 2019

Sh. R. K. Singh, Hon'ble Minister of State (IC) (Power, New & Renewable Energy) & Minister of State (Skill Development and Entrepreneurship), Govt. of India, today addressed the Inaugural Session of 3rd Nepal Infrastructure Summit at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Hon'ble Minister Sh. R. K. Singh also inspected 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric

Project. The project is being executed by SJVN through its wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Arun -3 Power Development Company Pvt. Ltd. (SAPDC) on river Arun in Nepal.

He was accompanied by Sh. S.K.G. Rahate, Additional Secretary Power (GoI), Sh. Prabodh Saxena, Special Secretary Power (GoHP), Dr Ajay Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission (Indian Mission), Sh Nand Lal Sharma, CMD (SJVN), Sh K. Sreekant, CMD (PGCIL) and Sh Manoj Kumar Singh IAS, PS to Hon'ble Minister.

During the visit, Hon'ble Minister inaugurated the construction of Intake Works at Dam Site of Arun-3 HEP and executed the last blast of Excavation of Central Gullet at Power House.

900 MW Arun-3 HEP has generation capacity of 900 MW and has the potential to generate 3924 million unit of electricity per annum.Besides, the project also involves erection of 217 km long 400 kV double circuit associated transmission line (upto Indo- Nepal Border).

SJVN, aims to be a 5000 MW company by 2023, 12000 MW company by 2030 and 25000 MW company by 2040. Presently, total portfolio of SJVN is 6801.2 MW, out of which 2015.2 MW is under Operation, 2880 MW is under Construction, 528 MW is under Pre-Construction & Investment Approval and 1378 MW is under Survey & Investigation stage. Besides, 217 Km 400 kV D/c transmission line from Arun-3 HEP in Nepal to Bathnaha on Nepal-India border is also under construction.