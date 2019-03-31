Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  SJVN Ltd    SJVN   INE002L01015

SJVN LTD

(SJVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SJVN : Signs MoU for 900 MW Arun 3 Hydro Electric Project (Nepal) with Consortium Led by State Bank of India.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 06:32pm EDT

SJVN is executing 900 MW Arun 3 Hydro Electric Project, through its wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Arun 3 Power Development Company (SAPDC). The project was awarded to SJVN Limited on build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) basis for a period of 30 years. The total project cost is likely to be INR 7018 crores (NPR 11,229 crores), which includes both generation and transmission part.

Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that the Project shall be financed on 70: 30 debt equity ratio. Accordingly SJVN will contribute INR 2105 crores (NPR 3369 crores) as equity while INR 4913 crores (NPR 7860 Crores) will be the debt portion. With present net worth of more than INR 10,000 crores and cash reserves of around INR 2,900 crores SJVN has sufficient financial backing to provide for the equity part. He further asserted that, with India's Largest Hydro Power Station in its kitty, SJVN has proven expertise of technically executing large Hydro Power Projects, with major underground components, in typical and challenging Himalayan Geology.

Sh. Sharma further told that for the debt part of financing SJVN has entered into an MoU with a consortium of Banks led by State Bank of India. The other constituents of consortium are Everest Bank Limited and NABIL Bank Limited. The consortium will provide a total term loan of INR 4913 crores (NPR 7860 Crores) in which State Bank of India will be providing INR 4100 crores (NPR 6560 Crores) the rest will be provided by Everest Bank limited and NABIL Bank Limited.

The MoU was signed in the august presence of Hon'ble Ex- Prime Minister of Nepal Sh. Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Hon'ble Finance Minister of Nepal Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN Sh. Nand Lal Sharma & Deputy Managing Director of State Bank of India, Sh. P.N. Prasad. While Sh. Satish Sharma CEO SJVN Arun 3 Power Development Company (SAPDC) signed the agreement on behalf of SJVN Limited.

On this occasion Sh. A.S. Bindra, Director (Finance), Sh. Kanwar Singh, Director (Civil), Smt. Geeta Kapoor, Director (Personnel) along with other senior officers from SJVN and SAPDC were also present.

Disclaimer

SJVN Limited published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 22:31:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SJVN LTD
06:32pSJVN : Signs MoU for 900 MW Arun 3 Hydro Electric Project (Nepal) with Consortiu..
PU
03/29SJVN : Chairman & Managing Director, Sh. Nand Lal Sharma met Hon'ble Prime Minis..
PU
03/28SJVN : Highest collection of Blood units during Donation Camp Organized by SJVN
PU
03/15SJVN : hopes to develop hydro power projects on Chenab
AQ
03/09Hindustan Construction Company Ltd leads gainers in `A` group
AQ
01/17SJVN : CMD, SJVN, Shri Nand Lal Sharma welcomes Hon'ble Prime Minister of India,..
PU
2018SJVN : bags 780-mw HP hydro-project
AQ
2018SJVN : declares total Dividend of Rs 864.56 crores for FY 2017-18 Pays Rs. 21.10..
PU
2018SJVN : Press Backgrounder of Press Conference
PU
2018SJVN : Trailing twelve month results - sjvn limited
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 22 500 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 13 400 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,68%
P/E ratio 2019 7,12
P/E ratio 2020 6,72
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,23x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,08x
Capitalization 95 101 M
Chart SJVN LTD
Duration : Period :
SJVN Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SJVN LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 29,2  INR
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nand Lal Sharma Chairman & Managing Director
Amarjit Singh Bindra Executive Director & Finance Director
Surender P. Pathak GM-Information Technology & Communications
Rakesh Kumar Bansal Executive Director & Electrical Directors
Kanwar Singh Director & Civil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SJVN LTD-5.28%1 375
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.6.23%55 302
INNOGY SE1.20%25 687
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%17 646
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.4.69%7 847
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%7 296
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About