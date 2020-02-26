Log in
SJW Group : Announces 2019 Annual and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

02/26/2020 | 07:40pm EST

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today reported financial results for the annual and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Annual and Fourth Quarter Highlights

On October 9, 2019, SJW Group completed its merger with Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (“CTWS”), forming the second largest pure play investor owned water utility in the United States based on rate base. CTWS is a holding company whose subsidiaries are primarily public utilities providing water service to approximately 480,000 people in 80 municipalities with a service area of approximately 269 square miles throughout Connecticut and Maine.

SJW Group President & CEO Eric W. Thornburg stated “Our transformative merger with CTWS positions us for future growth and success. We are incredibly proud of this achievement. We are also very pleased to begin to move forward with a focus on realizing the combination’s benefits for all of our stakeholders.”

Separate and apart from the CTWS merger, SJW Group incurred a significant non-recurring charge in 2019 related to the California Public Utility Commission’s (“CPUC”) decision to deny recovery of San Jose Water Company’s (“SJWC”), its wholly owned subsidiary, 2018 Water Conservation Memorandum Account (“WCMA”).

“Given the unique circumstances of this past year, notably the significant impact of the non-recurring merger and integration related expenses along with the WCMA charge on 2019 earnings, we want to provide guidance on our 2020 earnings. We are confident that it will provide investors a clear sense of the underlying strength of our company. Consistent with the consensus of analyst estimates, SJW Group expects earnings per share to be within the range of $2.25 - $2.35 for 2020,” Thornburg added.

Annual Operating Results

SJW Group net income was $23.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $38.8 million for the same period in 2018. Diluted earnings per share were $0.82 and $1.82 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Diluted earnings per share in 2019 includes non-recurring expenses related to the CTWS merger and integration planning expenses and regulatory commitments of $20.5 million (net of tax) or $0.72 per share and the WCMA charge of $6.7 million (net of tax) or $0.24 per share. Diluted earnings per share in 2018 includes non-recurring expenses of $14.8 million (net of tax) related to the CTWS merger.

Operating revenue was $420.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $397.7 million in 2018. The $22.8 million increase in revenue was primarily attributable to $21.7 million in new revenue, after $2.8 million of customer credits, as a result of the merger with CTWS, $11.0 million in cumulative water rates increases, $6.4 million from the federal tax rate change in 2018 related to the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, a $4.5 million change in the net recognition of certain balancing and memorandum accounts, and $3.1 million related to new customers. These net revenue increases were partially offset by the $19.8 million year over year change in the WCMA. In addition, we experienced a $2.1 million non-recurring revenue decrease related to the proposed settlement of an Order Instituting Investigation (“OII”) with the CPUC regarding past billing practices and a $1.7 million decrease due to lower customer usage.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019, were $363.0 million, compared to $324.3 million in 2018, an increase of $38.7 million. Operating expenses include water production expenses of $175.8 million in 2019 compared to $168.7 million in 2018, an increase of $7.1 million. The increase in water production expenses was primarily attributable to $12.1 million in higher per unit costs for purchased water, groundwater extraction and energy charges, $5.9 million related to CTWS water sales, and $1.2 million in cost recovery balancing and memorandum accounts, partially offset by an $11.3 million reduction due to an increase in the use of available surface water supplies and $0.8 million in lower customer water usage.

Operating expenses, excluding water production costs, for the year ended December 31, 2019, increased $31.7 million to $187.2 million from $155.5 million. The increase was primarily due to $17.4 million in higher general and administrative expenses, including $7.3 million in post-merger CTWS expenses and $4.9 million in integration planning costs, $11.0 million in higher depreciation expenses including $6.1 million due to assets placed in service in 2018 and $4.9 million in new CTWS expenses, $4.1 million in higher property taxes other than non-income taxes primarily due to new CTWS expenses, and $2.1 million in higher maintenance expenses also primarily due to new CTWS expenses. These increases were partially offset by $2.8 million in lower merger expenses.

Other expenses and income in 2019 included $6.5 million of interest income earned on money market fund investments from the proceeds of our December 2018 equity offering offset by an increase of $7.4 million in interest expense on long-term debt. SJWC issued $80.0 million in Senior Notes in March 2019 and SJW Group issued $510.0 million in Senior Notes in October 2019.

The effective consolidated income tax rates were approximately 26% and 21% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The rate in 2019 includes the impact of previously deferred merger related tax benefits that were capitalized upon the successful closing of the CTWS transaction.

In December of 2018, the company issued approximately 7.8 million shares of common stock, the proceeds of which were used to partially finance the CTWS merger (the “Offering”). The weighted average number of shares from the Offering included in the diluted earnings per share calculation for years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were 7,762,000 and 611,000, respectively.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Net loss for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $5.5 million, compared to net income of $8.8 million in 2018. Diluted (loss) earnings per share were ($0.19) and $0.38 for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The fourth quarter diluted loss per share in 2019 includes non-recurring expenses related to the CTWS merger of $15.3 million (net of tax) or $0.53 per share, including merger and integration planning expenses and regulatory commitments. Diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 includes non-recurring expenses of $2.8 million or $0.12 per share related to the CTWS merger.

Fourth quarter operating revenue was $125.8 million in the quarter compared to $98.7 million in 2018. The $27.1 million revenue increase was primarily attributable to $21.7 million in new CTWS revenue, a $4.3 million increase in customer usage, and a $2.9 million increase due to higher water rates. These increases were partially offset by a $2.7 million quarter over quarter change in the WCMA.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $119.8 million compared to $81.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating expenses include water production expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $50.5 million compared to $43.3 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $7.2 million. The increase in water production expenses was primarily attributable to $5.9 million in new CTWS expenses, $1.9 million in higher per unit costs for purchased water, groundwater extraction and energy charges, and $1.5 million in higher customer water usage, partially offset by a $2.6 million decrease in cost recovery balancing and memorandum accounts. Operating expenses, excluding water production costs, increased $31.3 million to $69.3 million from $38.0 million. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $13.2 million in higher general and administrative expenses, including $2.8 million in integration planning costs and $7.3 million in new CTWS general and administrative expenses. In addition, we experienced $6.0 million in higher merger related expenses, which were primarily due to investment banking fees and legal expenses. Other fourth quarter expense changes included $6.5 million in higher depreciation expenses, $3.4 million in higher property taxes other than non-income taxes, and $2.2 million in higher maintenance expenses. The increases were primarily a result of inclusion of CTWS post-merger.

Other expense and income in the fourth quarter of 2019 included $858,000 in new interest expense on the SJWC $80.0 million Senior Notes issued in March 2019 and $3.7 million in new interest on SJW Group’s $510.0 million Senior Notes issued in October 2019.

The effective consolidated income tax rates for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were approximately (6%) and 22%, respectively. The effective tax rate decreased primarily due to the capitalization of non-deductible merger costs which resulted in a decrease of tax benefit of the book loss generated in the 2019 fourth quarter.

The weighted average number of shares from the Offering included in the diluted earnings per share calculation for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018 were 7,762,000 and 2,425,000, respectively.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is the second largest investor-owned pure play water and wastewater utility based on rate base in the United States, providing life-saving and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group’s locally led and operated water utilities - San Jose Water Company in California; Connecticut Water Company, Avon Water Company and Heritage Village Water Company in Connecticut; Maine Water Company in Maine; and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas - possess the financial strength, operational expertise and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "strategy," or "anticipates," or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology.

The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the risk that the benefits expected from the merger of SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (the "Merger") will not be realized; (2) the risk that the integration of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. will be more difficult, time-consuming or expensive than anticipated; (3) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized debt-to-equity ratios, capital expenditures and other decisions; (4) the outcome of the California Public Utilities Commission’s investigation into the Merger; (5) litigation; (6) changes in demand for water and other products and services; (7) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality; (8) climate change and the effects thereof; (9) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, or other similar occurrences that could adversely affect our facilities, operations, financial condition, results of operations and reputation; (10) unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (11) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (12) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (13) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (14) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general market and economic conditions; and (15) legislative and economic developments.

Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due to seasonality and other factors. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

 

SJW Group

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Twelve months ended December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

REVENUE

$

125,838

 

 

98,718

 

 

$

420,482

 

 

397,699

 

OPERATING EXPENSE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchased water

23,492

 

 

24,705

 

 

99,118

 

 

97,378

 

Power

2,496

 

 

1,406

 

 

7,443

 

 

6,180

 

Groundwater extraction charges

14,772

 

 

12,429

 

 

43,917

 

 

46,770

 

Other production expenses

9,738

 

 

4,724

 

 

25,291

 

 

18,398

 

Total production expenses

50,498

 

 

43,264

 

 

175,769

 

 

168,726

 

Administrative and general

25,890

 

 

12,655

 

 

66,301

 

 

48,933

 

Maintenance

6,528

 

 

4,378

 

 

20,505

 

 

18,414

 

Property taxes and other non-income taxes

7,027

 

 

3,643

 

 

19,068

 

 

14,975

 

Depreciation and amortization

20,224

 

 

13,680

 

 

65,592

 

 

54,601

 

Merger related expenses

9,655

 

 

3,616

 

 

15,768

 

 

18,610

 

Total operating expense

119,822

 

 

81,236

 

 

363,003

 

 

324,259

 

OPERATING INCOME

6,016

 

 

17,482

 

 

57,479

 

 

73,440

 

OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(12,703

)

 

(6,119

)

 

(31,796

)

 

(24,332

)

Unrealized loss on California Water Service Group stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

(527

)

Interest income on Money Market Fund

197

 

 

155

 

 

6,536

 

 

155

 

Gain on sale of real estate investment

184

 

 

 

 

929

 

 

 

Pension non-service cost

(409

)

 

(589

)

 

(3,158

)

 

(2,356

)

Other, net

881

 

 

368

 

 

2,091

 

 

2,452

 

(Loss) income before income taxes

(5,834

)

 

11,297

 

 

32,081

 

 

48,832

 

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(348

)

 

2,474

 

 

8,454

 

 

10,065

 

NET (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

(5,486

)

 

8,823

 

 

23,627

 

 

38,767

 

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

224

 

 

 

SJW GROUP NET (LOSS) INCOME

(5,486

)

 

8,823

 

 

23,403

 

 

38,767

 

Unrealized gain on investment, net of taxes of $43

117

 

 

 

 

117

 

 

 

Adjustment to postretirement benefit plans, net of tax of $22

9

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

$

(5,360

)

 

8,823

 

 

$

23,529

 

 

38,767

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS PER SHARE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.19

)

 

0.38

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

1.83

 

Diluted

$

(0.19

)

 

0.38

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

1.82

 

DIVIDENDS PER SHARE

$

0.30

 

 

0.28

 

 

$

1.20

 

 

1.12

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

28,456

 

 

23,056

 

 

28,443

 

 

21,214

 

Diluted

28,666

 

 

23,143

 

 

28,563

 

 

21,332

 

 

SJW Group

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

2019

 

2018

ASSETS

 

 

 

Utility plant:

 

 

 

Land

$

34,395

 

 

18,296

 

Depreciable plant and equipment

2,988,454

 

 

1,833,051

 

Construction in progress

112,232

 

 

68,765

 

Intangible assets

33,424

 

 

15,799

 

Total utility plant

3,168,505

 

 

1,935,911

 

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

962,019

 

 

607,090

 

Net utility plant

2,206,486

 

 

1,328,821

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate investments

57,699

 

 

56,336

 

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

13,597

 

 

12,327

 

Net real estate investments

44,102

 

 

44,009

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents:

 

 

 

Cash

12,944

 

 

8,722

 

Restricted cash

5,000

 

 

 

Money market fund

 

 

412,000

 

Accounts receivable and accrued unbilled utility revenue

88,077

 

 

50,219

 

Current regulatory assets, net

6,472

 

 

26,910

 

Other current assets

9,553

 

 

4,871

 

Total current assets

122,046

 

 

502,722

 

OTHER ASSETS:

 

 

 

Regulatory assets, net

113,945

 

 

76,715

 

Investments

12,928

 

 

 

Goodwill

628,287

 

 

1,680

 

Other

4,676

 

 

2,442

 

 

759,836

 

 

80,837

 

 

$

3,132,470

 

 

1,956,389

 

 

SJW Group

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

2019

 

2018

CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES

 

 

 

CAPITALIZATION:

 

 

 

Common stock

$

28

 

 

28

 

Additional paid-in capital

506,639

 

 

495,366

 

Retained earnings

383,191

 

 

393,918

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

126

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

889,984

 

 

889,312

 

Long-term debt, less current portion

1,283,597

 

 

431,424

 

Total capitalization

2,173,581

 

 

1,320,736

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

Lines of credit

117,209

 

 

100,000

 

Current portion of long-term debt

22,272

 

 

 

Accrued groundwater extraction charges, purchased water and power

17,211

 

 

13,694

 

Accounts payable

34,886

 

 

24,937

 

Accrued interest

13,140

 

 

7,132

 

Accrued payroll

11,570

 

 

7,181

 

Other current liabilities

18,279

 

 

11,041

 

Total current liabilities

234,567

 

 

163,985

 

 

 

 

 

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

195,598

 

 

79,651

 

ADVANCES FOR CONSTRUCTION AND CONTRIBUTIONS IN AID OF

 

 

 

CONSTRUCTION

398,374

 

 

248,853

 

POSTRETIREMENT BENEFIT PLANS

108,044

 

 

70,490

 

REGULATORY LIABILITY

 

 

59,149

 

OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

22,306

 

 

13,525

 

 

$

3,132,470

 

 

1,956,389

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
