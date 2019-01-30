SJW Group : Announces 2019 Dividend Increase and Sets Date for 2018 Full-Year and Fourth Quarter Results Announcement

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today announced that the Board of Directors
approved an increase in the 2019 annual dividend over total dividends
paid in 2018 of 7.1% or $0.08 per share to $1.20 per share. A quarterly
dividend of $0.30 per share is payable on March 1, 2019, to shareholders
of record at the close of business on February 11, 2019.
“We are pleased that our commitment to delivering exceptional quality
water and service to customers and communities has again allowed us to
provide a fair return to our shareholders. Investing in sustainable
infrastructure also protects and enhances drinking water service and the
environment,” said Eric W. Thornburg, President, Chief Executive
Officer, and Chairman of the Board.
Dividends have been paid on SJW Group’s and its predecessor’s common
stock for 301 consecutive quarters and the annual dividend amount has
increased in each of the last 51 years.
SJW Group will release its 2018 full-year and fourth quarter financial
results after the close of the market on February 20, 2019. Mr.
Thornburg and James P. Lynch, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer,
will review the results in a webcast presentation at 10:00 A.M. (PT) on
February 21, 2019.
Interested parties may access the webcast and related presentation
materials at the web site www.sjwgroup.com.
An archive of the webcast will be available until April 22, 2019.
SJW Group is a publicly traded holding company, headquartered in San
Jose, California. SJW Group is the parent company of San Jose Water
Company, SJWTX, Inc., and SJW Land Company. Together, San Jose Water
Company and SJWTX, Inc., operating as Canyon Lake Water Service Company
in Texas, provide service to more than one million people in San Jose
and its surrounding communities in California and Canyon Lake and Deer
Creek Ranch and their surrounding communities in Texas. SJW Land Company
owns and operates commercial real estate investments.
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements
including, but not limited to, statements relating to SJW Group's plans,
strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, which are made
pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which
may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SJW Group
to be materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full-year
due to seasonality and other factors. Other factors that may
cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ
are described in SJW Group's most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q
and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SJW
Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
