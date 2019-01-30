Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SJW Group    SJW

SJW GROUP (SJW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SJW Group : Announces 2019 Dividend Increase and Sets Date for 2018 Full-Year and Fourth Quarter Results Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 06:31pm EST

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today announced that the Board of Directors approved an increase in the 2019 annual dividend over total dividends paid in 2018 of 7.1% or $0.08 per share to $1.20 per share. A quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share is payable on March 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 11, 2019.

“We are pleased that our commitment to delivering exceptional quality water and service to customers and communities has again allowed us to provide a fair return to our shareholders. Investing in sustainable infrastructure also protects and enhances drinking water service and the environment,” said Eric W. Thornburg, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board.

Dividends have been paid on SJW Group’s and its predecessor’s common stock for 301 consecutive quarters and the annual dividend amount has increased in each of the last 51 years.

SJW Group will release its 2018 full-year and fourth quarter financial results after the close of the market on February 20, 2019. Mr. Thornburg and James P. Lynch, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will review the results in a webcast presentation at 10:00 A.M. (PT) on February 21, 2019.

Interested parties may access the webcast and related presentation materials at the web site www.sjwgroup.com. An archive of the webcast will be available until April 22, 2019.

SJW Group is a publicly traded holding company, headquartered in San Jose, California. SJW Group is the parent company of San Jose Water Company, SJWTX, Inc., and SJW Land Company. Together, San Jose Water Company and SJWTX, Inc., operating as Canyon Lake Water Service Company in Texas, provide service to more than one million people in San Jose and its surrounding communities in California and Canyon Lake and Deer Creek Ranch and their surrounding communities in Texas. SJW Land Company owns and operates commercial real estate investments.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements relating to SJW Group's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SJW Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full-year due to seasonality and other factors. Other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ are described in SJW Group's most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SJW Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SJW GROUP
06:31pSJW GROUP : Announces 2019 Dividend Increase and Sets Date for 2018 Full-Year an..
BU
01/23SJW : Maine Water Company Voluntarily Withdraws its Application for Reorganizati..
BU
01/09SJW GROUP : and Connecticut Water Continue to Evaluate Regulatory Approach in Co..
BU
01/04SJW GROUP : Issues Statement about Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Autho..
BU
2018SJW GROUP : Issues Statement About Continuing Review Process with Connecticut Pu..
BU
2018SJW GROUP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018SJW GROUP : Issues Statement in Response to Proposed Decision by Connecticut Pub..
BU
2018SJW GROUP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
2018SJW GROUP : Announces the California Public Utilities Commission's Decision on S..
BU
2018SJW GROUP : Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 393 M
EBIT 2018 74,1 M
Net income 2018 37,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,92%
P/E ratio 2018 32,75
P/E ratio 2019 28,10
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,06x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,93x
Capitalization 1 596 M
Chart SJW GROUP
Duration : Period :
SJW Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SJW GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 65,0 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric W. Thornburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew R. Gere Chief Operating Officer
James Patrick Lynch Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Douglas R. King Independent Director
Robert A. van Valer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SJW GROUP4.82%1 596
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY2.54%16 810
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD2.13%12 772
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED14.00%5 473
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS-1.11%2 072
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%1 864
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.