SJW Group : Announces Release of 2018 Corporate Sustainability Report

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), the parent company of San Jose Water – the largest retail provider of high-quality, safe, and reliable water service in Santa Clara County – and SJWTX, Inc., doing business as Canyon Lake Water Service Company in the Texas Hill Country, announced today it has issued its inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report, covering its industry leading sustainability measures in 2018.

“Sustainability has always played a pivotal role in our corporate philosophy, and that’s why we’re so proud to share the details of the many ways we’ve worked to be good stewards of your water, your resources and your environment,” said Eric W. Thornburg, President and CEO of SJW Group. “San Jose Water has served its community for more than 150 years. That’s not an accident, that’s the result of a stable company with a sustainable mindset, planning for and protecting the future for all of us.”

Thornburg continued, “SJW Group’s Corporate Sustainability Report provides a detailed account of not just our corporate responsibility performance across the business, but also the ways in which our people are showing leadership in water quality, tackling infrastructure planning and investment and creating a healthy sustainable business model that will carry us into the future. We believe that engaged employees, working safely and efficiently, coupled with smart investments in customer service, innovation and infrastructure replacement, lead to highly satisfied customers.”

Some of the key accomplishments SJW Group highlighted in the report include the following:

The opening of our reconstructed Montevina Water Treatment Plant, which was recognized for its achievements in environmental design by two industry organizations;

An asset management program that drove more than $1 billion in capital investments in our communities over the last decade to continue to ensure we are providing customers with a resilient water system;

Securing a 5-year Regional General Permit to ensure that maintenance activities on the Los Gatos Creek Watershed are protective of sensitive plant and animal species while safeguarding water quality and source reliability;

Investments in leak detection technologies at San Jose Water, which have helped reduce our water loss to 7.4%, less than half the average water loss across our industry;

Investments in energy efficiency and resource management, to minimize our energy needs as we pump water throughout our system to ensure reliable water service is available to fight fires and to serve all customers whenever they need it; and

Employee commitments to our community through a mix of volunteer programs, employee-led community giving initiatives and a corporate community investment of more than $200,000 annually in local non-profit organizations that help to improve the quality of life in the communities where we live, work and serve.

The full report can be found on the San Jose Water website.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in San Jose, California. SJW Group is the parent company of San Jose Water, SJWTX, Inc. and SJW Land Company. Together, San Jose Water and SJWTX, Inc. provide water service to more than one million people in San Jose, California and nearby communities and in Canyon Lake, Texas and nearby communities. SJW Land Company owns and operates commercial real estate investments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements relating to SJW Group's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SJW Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due to seasonality and other factors. Other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ are described in SJW Group's most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SJW Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005982/en/