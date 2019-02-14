SJW Group : Announces Release of 2018 Corporate Sustainability Report

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), the parent company of San Jose Water – the
largest retail provider of high-quality, safe, and reliable water
service in Santa Clara County – and SJWTX, Inc., doing business as
Canyon Lake Water Service Company in the Texas Hill Country, announced
today it has issued its inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report,
covering its industry leading sustainability measures in 2018.
“Sustainability has always played a pivotal role in our corporate
philosophy, and that’s why we’re so proud to share the details of the
many ways we’ve worked to be good stewards of your water, your resources
and your environment,” said Eric W. Thornburg, President and CEO of SJW
Group. “San Jose Water has served its community for more than 150 years.
That’s not an accident, that’s the result of a stable company with a
sustainable mindset, planning for and protecting the future for all of
us.”
Thornburg continued, “SJW Group’s Corporate Sustainability Report
provides a detailed account of not just our corporate responsibility
performance across the business, but also the ways in which our people
are showing leadership in water quality, tackling infrastructure
planning and investment and creating a healthy sustainable business
model that will carry us into the future. We believe that engaged
employees, working safely and efficiently, coupled with smart
investments in customer service, innovation and infrastructure
replacement, lead to highly satisfied customers.”
Some of the key accomplishments SJW Group highlighted in the report
include the following:
-
The opening of our reconstructed Montevina Water Treatment Plant,
which was recognized for its achievements in environmental design by
two industry organizations;
-
An asset management program that drove more than $1 billion in capital
investments in our communities over the last decade to continue to
ensure we are providing customers with a resilient water system;
-
Securing a 5-year Regional General Permit to ensure that maintenance
activities on the Los Gatos Creek Watershed are protective of
sensitive plant and animal species while safeguarding water quality
and source reliability;
-
Investments in leak detection technologies at San Jose Water, which
have helped reduce our water loss to 7.4%, less than half the average
water loss across our industry;
-
Investments in energy efficiency and resource management, to minimize
our energy needs as we pump water throughout our system to ensure
reliable water service is available to fight fires and to serve all
customers whenever they need it; and
-
Employee commitments to our community through a mix of volunteer
programs, employee-led community giving initiatives and a corporate
community investment of more than $200,000 annually in local
non-profit organizations that help to improve the quality of life in
the communities where we live, work and serve.
The full report can be found on the San
Jose Water website.
About SJW Group
SJW Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in San
Jose, California. SJW Group is the parent company of San Jose Water,
SJWTX, Inc. and SJW Land Company. Together, San Jose Water and SJWTX,
Inc. provide water service to more than one million people in San Jose,
California and nearby communities and in Canyon Lake, Texas and nearby
communities. SJW Land Company owns and operates commercial real estate
investments.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements
including, but not limited to, statements relating to SJW Group's plans,
strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, which are made
pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause
the actual results, performance or achievements of SJW Group to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due
to seasonality and other factors. Other factors that may cause actual
results, performance or achievements to materially differ are described
in SJW Group's most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SJW Group undertakes
no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking
statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005982/en/