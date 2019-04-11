Log in
SJW Group : Sets Date for Release of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

04/11/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2019 financial results after the close of the market on April 24, 2019. Eric W. Thornburg, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, and James P. Lynch, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will review the results in a webcast presentation at 10:00 A.M. (PT) on April 25, 2019.

Interested parties may access the webcast and related presentation materials at the web site www.sjwgroup.com. An archive of the webcast will be available until July 22, 2019.

SJW Group is a publicly traded holding company, headquartered in San Jose, California. SJW Group is the parent company of San Jose Water Company, SJWTX, Inc., and SJW Land Company. Together, San Jose Water Company and SJWTX, Inc., operating as Canyon Lake Water Service Company in Texas, provide service to more than one million people in San Jose and its surrounding communities in California and Canyon Lake and its surrounding communities in Texas. SJW Land Company owns and operates commercial real estate investments.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements relating to SJW Group's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SJW Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full-year due to seasonality and other factors. Other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ are described in SJW Group's most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SJW Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
