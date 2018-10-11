SJW Group : Sets Date for Release of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) today announced that the Company will release its
third quarter 2018 financial results after the close of the market on
October 24, 2018. Eric W. Thornburg, Chairman of the Board, President
and Chief Executive Officer and James P. Lynch, Chief Financial Officer
and Treasurer will review the results in a webcast presentation at 10:00
AM (PT) on October 25, 2018.
Interested parties may access the webcast and related presentation
materials at the web site www.sjwgroup.com.
An archive of the webcast will be available until January 28, 2019.
SJW Group is a publicly traded holding company, headquartered in San
Jose, California. SJW Group is the parent company of San Jose Water
Company, SJWTX, Inc., and SJW Land Company. Together, San Jose Water
Company and SJWTX, Inc., operating as Canyon Lake Water Service Company
in Texas, provide service to more than 1,000,000 people in San Jose and
its surrounding communities in California and Canyon Lake and Deer Creek
Ranch and their surrounding communities in Texas. SJW Land Company owns
and operates commercial real estate investments.
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements
including, but not limited to, statements relating to SJW Group's plans,
strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, which are made
pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which
may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SJW Group
to be materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full-year
due to seasonality and other factors. Other factors that may
cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ
are described in SJW Group's most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q
and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SJW
Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
