SJW Group : and Connecticut Water Service File New Merger Approval Application with Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) (“SJW Group”) and Connecticut Water Service, Inc.
(NASDAQ: CTWS) (“Connecticut Water”) today announced that they have
jointly filed a new application with the Connecticut Public Utilities
Regulatory Authority (“PURA”) for approval of the merger of SJW Group
and Connecticut Water. The new application offers a comprehensive set of
commitments and additional supporting evidence that the companies
believe are responsive to PURA’s previous concerns, demonstrate that
their combination is in the public interest and show that the
combination will deliver immediate, quantifiable and significant
benefits to all of Connecticut Water’s stakeholders.
“As a leading water utility, the combined company will have the
financial strength, scale, resources and sharing of best practices to
ensure families and communities will continue to have safe and reliable
water service across all of our operations and that we deliver the
significant benefits of the transaction to our constituents in our local
service areas in California, Connecticut, Maine and Texas,” said Eric
Thornburg, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of SJW Group.
“We believe that the new application demonstrates how our combination
with Connecticut Water is in the public interest. The comprehensive
commitments in our application will maintain the very best of
Connecticut Water while also enhancing local service and delivering
customer benefits as part of the SJW Group with increased access to
expertise and resources.”
“The new application we have submitted to PURA – with its extensive and
binding commitments – ensures that Connecticut Water’s combination with
SJW Group will provide immediate and long-term customer benefits,
protect jobs, support economic development, advance important
environmental goals and serve the interests of our employees, customers
and local communities in Connecticut,” said David Benoit, President and
Chief Executive Officer of Connecticut Water. “In addition, the new
application has governance provisions that will support continued local
control and protect the financial integrity of the Connecticut
utilities.”
The new application includes immediate customer benefits in the form of
a bill credit for customers, including municipalities, for one year, as
well as a general rate case stayout, which means no new base rates will
take effect in Connecticut prior to January 1, 2021. Also, the
Connecticut utilities will not seek recovery in rates for these customer
rate benefits, the merger premium or other costs incurred in connection
with the combination.
The new application, with details of the 72 binding commitments, is
publicly available on the SJW Group/Connecticut Water merger website at https://www.sjw-ctws.com/.
The complete application with all of the supporting testimony and
exhibits will be available on the PURA website at https://www.ct.gov/pura/site/default.asp
once a docket number is assigned by PURA.
Public Interest and Local Benefits
The new application contains commitments and benefits that exceed those
provided in prior Connecticut proceedings, as detailed in testimony
filed by a leading industry expert with the new application. Examples of
these commitments and benefits include:
-
Job protection and creation in Connecticut: There will be no
layoffs as a result of the merger, and for at least three years
following closing, Connecticut Water’s Connecticut utilities will
maintain their current staffing level of 221 employees. Continued
capital investments supported by constructive recovery mechanisms
under the Water Infrastructure and Conservation Adjustment (“WICA”)
program will be made with a sustainable replacement cycle of at least
1% of pipe per year. Based on an analysis by the Bureau of Economic
Analysis, it is expected that the level of investment by the
Connecticut utilities will support 67 additional jobs in all sectors
in the State of Connecticut from 2019 through 2021.
-
Local leadership to manage Connecticut Water’s operations in
Connecticut: Customers and communities in Connecticut will
continue to be served by the employees, management teams and operating
centers they know and trust. Connecticut Water will maintain its
headquarters in Connecticut, and its management team will continue to
establish local priorities and respond to local conditions. The
leadership of each local utility also will maintain its full authority
to develop and implement the annual capital budgets to support local
needs. There will be annual customer surveys to ensure the Connecticut
utilities continue to maintain a high level of service for their
customers with the results shared with PURA.
-
Continued focus on environmental stewardship and leadership,
furthering the State of Connecticut’s water resource planning efforts
and increasing energy efficiency: The Connecticut utilities will
maintain responsible water resource management programs, will continue
to promote water conservation for their customers and will implement
technology to reduce the amount of water lost through water system
leaks in Connecticut Water Company systems. Additionally, the
Connecticut utilities will support the State’s energy strategy as they
increase the proportion of class I renewable energy, identify measures
that could reduce energy consumption and explore development of
renewable energy projects in Connecticut.
Optimal Structure
The new application filed with PURA also outlines the structure the
combined company will employ to safeguard its local operations,
management teams and customers. This structure provides for:
-
Local boards for each of the Connecticut utilities with each
board including a majority of independent directors and a majority of
directors who reside in New England.
-
Financial and governance provisions for the utilities to ensure
the continued financial strength and autonomy of the Connecticut
utilities.
Additionally, SJW Group is confident that the combined company’s
financial strength and capacity will enable continued investments in the
infrastructure, operations and customer service of all of its utilities.
SJW Group completed a successful equity raise in early December 2018 to
help fund its purchase of Connecticut Water’s shares of common stock.
The combined company will employ a conservative financing mix, which
should allow it to obtain and maintain an attractive, strong investment
grade credit rating of at least “A-” post-transaction completion.
Accountability
The commitments outlined in the new application filed with PURA, and the
controls intended to implement them, are subject to PURA approval and
will be binding and will not be modified without prior approval from
PURA. Importantly, the combined company will establish rigorous
reporting structures and protocols to ensure timely implementation and
compliance with the commitments.
Financial Impact
The transaction is expected to generate high single digit percentage
earnings per share accretion in the second full year post closing. This
is based on estimated cost savings, current market conditions for the
remaining debt issuance, and costs associated with the commitments
detailed above, primarily the rate case stayout until 2021. Due
principally to the stayout, SJW Group anticipates the transaction will
be neutral to slightly dilutive in the first full year, excluding
one-time transaction costs.
Regulatory Process
The regulatory review period in Connecticut is approximately 120 days
from the date of filing. The companies plan to file a merger approval
application with the Maine Public Utilities Commission (“MPUC”) in the
second quarter of 2019. SJW Group will continue to work with the
California Public Utilities Commission (“CPUC”) in response to the
CPUC’s Order Instituting Investigation (“OII”) of the combination. The
CPUC recently suspended its OII pending a final decision by PURA.
Advisors
West Group Law PLLC and Brown Rudnick LLP are serving as local
regulatory counsel to SJW Group and Murtha Cullina LLP is serving as
local regulatory counsel to Connecticut Water. J.P. Morgan Securities
LLC is serving as financial advisor to SJW Group, and Skadden, Arps,
Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is legal counsel. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
is serving as Connecticut Water’s financial advisor and Sullivan &
Cromwell LLP as its legal counsel.
About SJW Group
SJW Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in San
Jose, California. SJW Group is the parent company of San Jose Water
Company, SJWTX, Inc. and SJW Land Company. Together, San Jose Water
Company and SJWTX, Inc. provide water service to more than one million
people in San Jose and nearby communities in California, and in Canyon
Lake and nearby communities in Texas. SJW Land Company owns and manages
commercial real estate investments.
About Connecticut Water Service, Inc.
Connecticut Water Service, Inc. is a publicly traded holding
company headquartered in Clinton, Connecticut. CTWS is the parent
company of The Connecticut Water Company, The Maine Water Company, The
Avon Water Company, and The Heritage Village Water Company. Together,
these subsidiaries provide water service to more than 450,000 people in
Connecticut and Maine, and wastewater service to more than 10,000 people
in Connecticut.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Some
of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
forward-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,”
“should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,”
“projects,” “strategy,” or “anticipates,” or the negative of those words
or other comparable terminology.
The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks,
uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the
following factors: (1) the risk that the conditions to the closing of
the proposed transaction between SJW Group and Connecticut Water (the
“Merger”) are not satisfied; (2) the risk that the regulatory approvals
required for the Merger are not obtained at all, or if obtained, on the
terms expected or on the anticipated schedule; (3) the risk that the
California Public Utilities Commission’s (“CPUC”) investigation may
cause delays in or otherwise adversely affect the Merger and that SJW
Group may be required to consummate the Merger prior to the CPUC’s
issuance of an order with respect to its investigation; (4) the effect
of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and
regulations; (5) litigation relating to the Merger; (6) the ability of
each party to meet expectations regarding timing, completion and
accounting and tax treatments of the Merger; (7) the occurrence of any
event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the
termination of the merger agreement between the parties to the Merger;
(8) changes in demand for water and other products and services; (9)
unanticipated weather conditions; (10) catastrophic events such as
fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, terrorist
acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, or other similar occurrences that
could adversely affect the facilities, operations, financial condition,
results of operations and reputation of SJW Group or Connecticut Water;
(11) risks that the Merger disrupts the current plans and operations of
SJW Group or Connecticut Water; (12) potential difficulties by SJW Group
or Connecticut Water in employee retention as a result of the Merger;
(13) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Merger;
(14) the effect of the pendency of the Merger on business relationships,
operating results, and business generally, including, without
limitation, competitive responses to the Merger; (15) risks related to
diverting management’s attention from ongoing business operations of
Connecticut Water or SJW Group; and (16) legislative and economic
developments.
In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties
that relate more broadly to SJW Group’s overall business, including
those more fully described in its filings with the SEC, including,
without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year
ended December 31, 2018, and to Connecticut Water’s overall business,
including those more fully described in its filings with the SEC,
including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made, and none
of SJW Group, its management, Connecticut Water or its management
undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statements except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005801/en/