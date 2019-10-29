San Jose Water :'s Andy Gere Named Chairman of the NAWC Board of Directors

San Jose Water, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJW Group, today announced that its President and Chief Operating Officer, Andy Gere, has been named Chairman of the National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) for 2020. Gere previously held the role of Vice Chairman.

NAWC represents regulated water and wastewater companies, as well as those engaging in partnerships with municipal utilities. Its member companies safeguard public health, promote environmental stewardship and deliver sustainable solutions, supporting the needs of nearly 73 million Americans every day.

“We are thrilled to announce Andy Gere's appointment as the 2020 Chairman of the NAWC Board of Directors,” said NAWC President and CEO Robert F. Powelson. “Andy has demonstrated bold and innovative leadership as President and Chief Operating Officer at San Jose Water Company. He played an integral role in the planning of this year’s inaugural NAWC Cybersecurity Symposium which was a resounding success. We welcome his expertise and thorough knowledge of the industry and look forward to working together to develop additional new initiatives to deliver value to our members.”

“We are very proud of Andy — a true water professional and leader in the industry. His passion for safe drinking water, environmental stewardship and his leadership experience will be a great asset to the NAWC,” said Eric W. Thornburg, Chairman, President and CEO of SJW Group.

A 28-year veteran of the industry, Andy holds a degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Connecticut and an MBA from Santa Clara University. He holds a T4 Water Treatment Operator Certification and is a licensed Civil Engineer in California. He has spent much of his career at San Jose Water, rising from Water Treatment Supervisor to his current role as President and COO.

To learn more about the NAWC, please visit: https://nawc.org/

About San Jose Water

Founded in 1866, San Jose Water is an investor owned public utility, and is one of the largest and most technically sophisticated urban water systems in the United States. Serving over one million people in the greater San Jose metropolitan area, San Jose Water also provides services to other utilities including operations and maintenance, billing, and backflow testing. San Jose Water is owned by SJW Group, a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SJW. SJW Group also owns: Connecticut Water Company, Avon Water Company and Heritage Village Company in Connecticut; Maine Water Company in Maine; and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas. To learn more about San Jose Water, visit: sjwater.com.

About the National Association of Water Companies

The National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) represents regulated water and wastewater companies, as well as ones engaging in partnerships with municipal utilities. NAWC members provide 73 million Americans with safe and reliable water service every day and have an exceptional record of compliance with federal and state health and environmental regulations. Ensuring this high standard of quality requires extraordinary amounts of capital investment. NAWC estimates that its ten largest members alone collectively invested $3 billion in 2018 in their water and wastewater systems. For more information about NAWC, please visit NAWC.org or follow on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

