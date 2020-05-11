SK Electronics : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2020

Log in
05/11/2020 | 02:54am EDT

Document and entity information

Sep 2020

Mar 2020

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

2四半期決算短信

Document name

〔日本基準〕（連

結）

Filing date

2020-05-11

Company name

SK-Electronics

CO.,LTD.

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

-

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

true

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya 1st section

-

Nagoya 2nd section

-

Nagoya Centrex

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Green Sheet

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Securities code

66770

URL

http://www.sk-el.co.jp

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2020-09-30

Quarterly period

2

Representative

Title

Name

Inquiries

Title

Name

Tel

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting

Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results

Note to fraction processing method

代表取締役社長 石田 昌

取締役

向田 泰久

075-441-2333

2020-05-11

true

-

-

-

（百万円未切捨 て）

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2020

Mar 2019

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

10,575

13,699

% change

-22.8

37.3

EBITDA

EBITDA

2,694

4,921

% change

-45.2

81.4

Operating profit

Operating profit

347

3,621

% change

-90.4

214.3

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

324

3,742

% change

-91.3

194.5

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

201

2,684

% change

-92.5

180.9

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

418

2,374

Change in comprehensive income

-82.4

165.5

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

19.18

254.85

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

-

Note to consolidated operating results

()EBITDAは、

Note to operating results

利益＋減償却費と

しています。

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2020

Sep 2019

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

28,894

31,415

Net assets

23,374

23,319

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

80.9

74.2

Net assets per share (Yen)

2,228.60

2,224.18

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner's equity

23,374

23,319

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

Mar 2020

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Sep 2020

Mar 2020

Sep 2019

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

-

0.00

Third quarter

Result

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

35.00

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

35.00

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

true

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

20209月期の期末

につきましては、

現段階では未定とし、

Annual

業績予想の開示が可

能となった段階で、配

予想を速やかに公

表いたします。

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

Title for forecasts

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

Upper

Lower

% change

Sep 2020

3. 20209月期の連 結業績予想（2019101日～20209

30日）

新型コロナウイルス 感染症の世界的大 による社事業への 影響の見通しは不透 明であり、現時点では 合理的な業績予想の 算出が困難なため、 2020210日に公 表した業績予想を一 旦未定とさせていた だき、業績予想の開示 が可能となった時点 で速やかに公表いた します。

-

-

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

EBITDA

EBITDA

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

true

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes

in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Mar 2020

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in

scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

-

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

Mar 2020

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

-

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated

quarterly financial statements

-

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

Mar 2020

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

Retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

true

-

-

-

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

retrospective restatement

-

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Mar 2020

Sep 2019

Mar 2019

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

11,368,400

11,368,400

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

879,782

883,804

Average number of shares

10,485,720

10,534,656

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

() 20209月期2Q の期末自己株式及 び期中平均株式並 びに20199月期の 期末自己株式の算

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) 定にたり控除する 自己株式には、役員 向け株式報酬制度に 係る信託が保有する 社株式を含めてお

ります。

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

SK-Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 06:53:00 UTC
