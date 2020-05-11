SK Electronics : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2020 0 05/11/2020 | 02:54am EDT Send by mail :

Stock exchange listings Tokyo true Tokyo 1st section - Tokyo 2nd section - Tokyo Mothers - Tokyo JASDAQ true Tokyo PRO Market - Tokyo Others - Nagoya - Nagoya 1st section - Nagoya 2nd section - Nagoya Centrex - Nagoya Others - Sapporo - Sapporo - Sapporo Ambitious - Sapporo Others - Fukuoka - Fukuoka - Fukuoka Q-Board - Fukuoka Others - Green Sheet - Japan Securities Dealers Association - Securities code 66770 URL http://www.sk-el.co.jp Business category General Business true Specific Business - Fiscal Year End 2020-09-30 Quarterly period 2 Representative Title Name Inquiries Title Name Tel Other Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results Note to fraction processing method 代表取締役社長 石田 昌徳 取締役 向田 泰久 075-441-2333 2020-05-11 true - - - （百万円未満切捨 て） Business Results-Quarterly operating results (in millions of yens) Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Quarterly operating results Quarterly operating results Consolidated operating results Consolidated income statements information Net sales Net sales 10,575 13,699 % change -22.8 37.3 EBITDA EBITDA 2,694 4,921 % change -45.2 81.4 Operating profit Operating profit 347 3,621 % change -90.4 214.3 Ordinary profit Ordinary profit 324 3,742 % change -91.3 194.5 Profit attributable to owners of parent Profit attributable to owners of parent 201 2,684 % change -92.5 180.9 Note to consolidated income statements information Comprehensive income Comprehensive income 418 2,374 Change in comprehensive income -82.4 165.5 Other consolidated operating results Basic earnings per share (Yen) 19.18 254.85 Diluted earnings per share (Yen) - - Note to consolidated operating results (注)EBITDAは、営業 Note to operating results 利益＋減価償却費と しています。 Business Results-Quarterly financial positions (in millions of yens) Mar 2020 Sep 2019 Quarterly financial positions Quarterly financial positions Consolidated financial positions Total assets 28,894 31,415 Net assets 23,374 23,319 Capital adequacy ratio (%) 80.9 74.2 Net assets per share (Yen) 2,228.60 2,224.18 Note to consolidated financial positions Owner's equity 23,374 23,319 Note to financial positions - Business Results-Note to quarterly business results Mar 2020 Quarterly note to business results Quarterly note to business results Note to consolidated financial results Note to consolidated financial results - Quarterly Dividends (in millions of yens) Sep 2020 Mar 2020 Sep 2019 Quarterly dividends Quarterly dividends Dividends Dividend per share (Yen) Dividend per share (Yen) First quarter Result - - Second quarter Result - 0.00 Third quarter Result - Forecast - Upper - Lower - Year end Result 35.00 Forecast - Upper - Lower - Annual Result 35.00 Forecast - Upper - Lower - Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast Annual true Note to dividends Note to dividends 2020年9月期の期末 配当につきましては、 現段階では未定とし、 Annual 業績予想の開示が可 能となった段階で、配 当予想を速やかに公 表いたします。 Quarterly Forecasts (in millions of yens) Quarterly forecasts Quarterly forecasts Title for forecasts Preamble to consolidated forecasts Preamble to forecasts Main table of consolidated forecasts Net sales Net sales Forecast Upper Lower % change Sep 2020 3. 2020年 9月期の連 結業績予想（2019年 10月 1日～2020年 9 月30日） 新型コロナウイルス 感染症の世界的拡大 による当社事業への 影響の見通しは不透 明であり、現時点では 合理的な業績予想の 算出が困難なため、 2020年2月10日に公 表した業績予想を一 旦未定とさせていた だき、業績予想の開示 が可能となった時点 で速やかに公表いた します。 - - - Forecast - Upper - Lower - EBITDA EBITDA Forecast - Upper - Lower - % change Forecast - Upper - Lower - Operating profit Operating profit Forecast - Upper - Lower - % change Forecast - Upper - Lower - Ordinary profit Ordinary profit Forecast - Upper - Lower - % change Forecast - Upper - Lower - Profit attributable to owners of parent Profit attributable to owners of parent Forecast - Upper - Lower - % change Forecast - Upper - Lower - Basic earnings per share (Yen) Basic earnings per share (Yen) Forecast - Upper - Lower - Note to consolidated forecasts Note to forecasts - Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast Forecast true Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries Mar 2020 Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries) Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries) Others Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries) Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries) - Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period - Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements Mar 2020 Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements Others Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements - Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements - Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective restatement Mar 2020 Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Others Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard Changes in accounting estimates Retrospective restatement Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement true - - - Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement - Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock Mar 2020 Sep 2019 Mar 2019 Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Others Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year 11,368,400 11,368,400 (including treasury stock) Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year 879,782 883,804 Average number of shares 10,485,720 10,534,656 Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) (注) 2020年9月期2Q の期末自己株式数及 び期中平均株式数並 びに2019年9月期の 期末自己株式数の算 Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) 定に当たり控除する 自己株式数には、役員 向け株式報酬制度に 係る信託が保有する 当社株式を含めてお ります。 This information is a summary of the earnings report. 