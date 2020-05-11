SK Electronics : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2020
Document and entity information
Sep 2020
Mar 2020
Company information
Company information
FASF member mark
true
第
2四半期決算短信
Document name
〔日本基準〕（連
結）
Filing date
2020-05-11
Company name
SK-Electronics
CO.,LTD.
Stock exchange listings
Tokyo
true
Tokyo 1st section
-
Tokyo 2nd section
-
Tokyo Mothers
-
Tokyo JASDAQ
true
Tokyo PRO Market
-
Tokyo Others
-
Nagoya
-
Nagoya 1st section
-
Nagoya 2nd section
-
Nagoya Centrex
-
Nagoya Others
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo Ambitious
-
Sapporo Others
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka Q-Board
-
Fukuoka Others
-
Green Sheet
-
Japan Securities Dealers Association
-
Securities code
66770
URL
http://www.sk-el.co.jp
Business category
General Business
true
Specific Business
-
Fiscal Year End
2020-09-30
Quarterly period
2
Representative
Title
Name
Inquiries
Title
Name
Tel
Other
Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting
Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results
Note to fraction processing method
代表取締役社長 石田 昌
徳
取締役
向田 泰久
075-441-2333
2020-05-11
true
-
-
-
（百万円未
満切捨 て）
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2020
Mar 2019
Quarterly operating results
Quarterly operating results
Consolidated operating results
Consolidated income statements information
Net sales
Net sales
10,575
13,699
% change
-22.8
37.3
EBITDA
EBITDA
2,694
4,921
% change
-45.2
81.4
Operating profit
Operating profit
347
3,621
% change
-90.4
214.3
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
324
3,742
% change
-91.3
194.5
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
201
2,684
% change
-92.5
180.9
Note to consolidated income statements information
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
418
2,374
Change in comprehensive income
-82.4
165.5
Other consolidated operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
19.18
254.85
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
-
-
Note to consolidated operating results
(
注)EBITDA は、 営 業
Note to operating results
利益＋減
価償却費と
しています。
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2020
Sep 2019
Quarterly financial positions
Quarterly financial positions
Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
28,894
31,415
Net assets
23,374
23,319
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
80.9
74.2
Net assets per share (Yen)
2,228.60
2,224.18
Note to consolidated financial positions
Owner's equity
23,374
23,319
Note to financial positions
-
Business Results-Note to quarterly business results
Mar 2020
Quarterly note to business results
Quarterly note to business results
Note to consolidated financial results
Note to consolidated financial results
-
Quarterly Dividends
(in millions of yens)
Sep 2020
Mar 2020
Sep 2019
Quarterly dividends
Quarterly dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
Result
-
-
Second quarter
Result
-
0.00
Third quarter
Result
-
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Year end
Result
35.00
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Annual
Result
35.00
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Annual
true
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
2020年 9月期の期末
配
当につきましては、
現段階では未定とし、
Annual
業績予想の開示が可
能となった段階で、配
当予想を速やかに公
表いたします。
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Quarterly forecasts
Quarterly forecasts
Title for forecasts
Preamble to consolidated forecasts
Preamble to forecasts
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast
Upper
Lower
% change
Sep 2020
3. 2020年 9月期の連 結業績予想（ 2019年 10月 1日～ 2020年 9
月
30日）
新型コロナウイルス 感染症の世界的
拡大 による 当社事業への 影響の見通しは不透 明であり、現時点では 合理的な業績予想の 算出が困難なため、 2020年 2月 10日に公 表した業績予想を一 旦未定とさせていた だき、業績予想の開示 が可能となった時点 で速やかに公表いた します。
-
-
-
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
EBITDA
EBITDA
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Note to consolidated forecasts
Note to forecasts
-
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Forecast
true
Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes
in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
Mar 2020
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Others
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in
scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
-
Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
financial statements
Mar 2020
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Others
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated
quarterly financial statements
Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
retrospective restatement
Mar 2020
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates
Retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and
retrospective restatement
Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
Mar 2020
Sep 2019
Mar 2019
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Others
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year
11,368,400
11,368,400
(including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
879,782
883,804
Average number of shares
10,485,720
10,534,656
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
(注 ) 2020年 9月期 2Q の期末自己株式 数及 び期中平均株式 数並 びに 2019年 9月期の 期末自己株式 数の算
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) 定に 当たり控除する 自己株式 数には、役員 向け株式報酬制度に 係る信託が保有する 当社株式を含めてお
ります。
This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.
Sales 2020
24 624 M
EBIT 2020
2 600 M
Net income 2020
1 810 M
Debt 2020
-
Yield 2020
3,39%
P/E ratio 2020
5,98x
P/E ratio 2021
5,48x
Capi. / Sales2020
0,44x
Capi. / Sales2021
0,43x
Capitalization
10 820 M
