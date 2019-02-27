Log in
Chinese AI chip maker Horizon Robotics raises $600 million from SK Hynix, others

02/27/2019 | 12:53am EST

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese chip maker Horizon Robotics said on Wednesday it had raised $600 million (453 million pounds) in its latest funding round, bringing its valuation to $3 billion, amid a push from Chinese companies and the government to boost the semiconductor industry.

The fundraising round was led by South Korean chip maker SK Hynix Inc and several "first-tier" Chinese automakers, while other participants included China Oceanwide Capital, Citic Securities' One-Belt-One-Road Fund, and Minsheng Capital, Horizon said in a statement on its website.

The investment comes as Beijing and Washington continue to spar over technology policy, fuelling Chinese policymaker's desire to become less reliant on American technology.

Horizon expected "breakthroughs" in the coming year for automotive-grade processor architecture, and third-generation processor architecture, a company spokeswoman said.

In November, the Financial Times reported that Horizon Robotics was raising up to $1 billion, which would lift its valuation to $3 billion to $4 billion.

That same month, the company said it had signed a "cooperative agreement" with South Korean telecommunications company SK Telecom. SK Telecom and SK Hynix share the same parent company, SK Group.

Horizon Robotics specializes in making artificial intelligence (AI) powered chips for automobiles and cameras.

Founder and CEO Yu Kai once led the autonomous driving unit of Baidu Inc, China's leading search engine.

Horizon has worked with Audi to develop hardware and software that helped the German carmaker receive its test license for autonomous driving on public roads in Wuxi, China.

China's tech sector currently relies heavily on imported chips. Beijing, under its "Made in 2025" policy, has called for more self-reliance in the sector. Several companies, in addition to Horizon, have been at the forefront of this push.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.50% 800 Delayed Quote.2.30%
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SK TELECOM CO LTD End-of-day quote.
VOLKSWAGEN -0.11% 151.02 Delayed Quote.8.71%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 31 553 B
EBIT 2019 10 548 B
Net income 2019 9 058 B
Finance 2019 6 249 B
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 6,88
P/E ratio 2020 5,47
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capitalization 54 891 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 83 811  KRW
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joon-Ho Kim Co-President, Director & Head-Management Support
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Myung-Young Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX INC49 073
INTEL CORPORATION13.15%238 791
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%200 528
BROADCOM INC8.15%109 523
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.51%101 535
NVIDIA CORPORATION18.87%96 166
