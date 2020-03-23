Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  SK hynix, Inc.    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX, INC.

(A000660)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Home work triggers demand jump for chips, laptops and network goods

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 04:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Two people work from home during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Gdynia

With more employees working from home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, demand is surging for laptops and network peripherals as well as components along the supply chain such as chips, as companies rush to build virtual offices.

Many firms have withdrawn earnings forecasts, anticipating a drop in consumer demand and economic slump, but performance at electronics retailers and chipmakers is hinting at benefits from the shift in work culture.

Over the past month, governments and companies globally have been advising people to stay safe indoors. Over roughly the same period, South Korea - home of the world's biggest memory chip maker, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd - on Monday reported a 20% jump in semiconductor exports.

Pointing to further demand, nearly one in three Americans have been ordered to stay home, while Italy - where deaths have hit 5,476 - has banned internal travel. Worldwide, the flu-like virus has infected over 300,000 people and led to almost 15,000 deaths since China first reported the outbreak in December.

"With more people working and learning from home during the outbreak, there has been rising demand for internet services ... meaning data centers need bigger pipes to carry the traffic," said analyst Park Sung-soon at Cape Investment & Securities.

A South Korean trade ministry official told Reuters that cloud computing has boosted sales of server chips, "while an increase in telecommuting in the United States and China has also been a main driver of huge server demand."

In Japan, laptop maker Dynabook reported brisk demand which it partly attributed to companies encouraging teleworking. Rival NEC Corp said it has responded to demand with telework-friendly features such as more powerful embedded speakers.

Australian electronics retailer JB Hifi Ltd also said it saw demand "acceleration" in recent weeks from both commercial and retail customers for "essential products they need to respond to and prepare" for the virus, such as devices that support remote working as well as home appliances.

CHINA LEAD

China is leading chip demand, analysts said, as cloud service providers such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Tencent Holdings Ltd and Baidu Inc quickly responded to the government's effort to contain the virus.

"Cloud companies opened their platforms, allowing new and existing customers to use more resources for free to help maintain operations," said analyst Yih Khai Wong at Canalys.

"This set the precedent for technology companies around the world that offer cloud-based services in their response to helping organizations affected by coronavirus."

China's cloud infrastructure build-up has helped push up chip prices, with spot prices of DRAM chips rising more than 6% since Feb. 20, showed data from price tracker DRAMeXchange.

UBS last week forecast average contract prices of DRAM chips to rise as much as 10% in the second quarter from the first, led by a more than 20% jump in server chips.

It said it expects DRAM chips to be modestly under supplied until the third quarter of 2021, with demand from server customers rising 31% both in 2020 and 2021.

SUPPLY DISRUPTION

Concerns over supply disruption has also contributed to a price rise.

"You've got lots of OEMs and systems integrators in the global market who have intense demand for memory now," said Andrew Perlmutter, chief strategy officer at ITRenew, a company that buys and reworks used data center equipment for resale.

"Nobody is shutting down their factories - it is still production as normal - but people worry about memory supply in particular, so they want to get out ahead of production."

About 69% of electronics manufacturers have flagged possible supplier delays averaging three weeks, showed a poll on March 13 by industry trade group IPC International.

Half of those polled expected business to normalize by July, and nearly three-quarters pointed to at least October.

By Heekyong Yang and Makiko Yamazaki
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. -1.07% 88.66 Delayed Quote.-29.87%
JB HI-FI LIMITED -10.77% 24.61 End-of-day quote.-26.79%
NEC CORPORATION 7.49% 3515 End-of-day quote.3.08%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -5.81% 42950 End-of-day quote.-7.44%
SK HYNIX, INC. -5.61% 69000 End-of-day quote.-8.61%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.69% 343 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SK HYNIX, INC.
04:45aHome work triggers demand jump for chips, laptops and network goods
RE
03/20SK HYNIX : warns of uncertainty in memory chip market fuelled by coronavirus
RE
03/16Gambling limitations, elderly shopping hours; coronavirus changes business
RE
03/16Samsung Electronics urges shareholders to use electronic voting for AGM amid ..
RE
02/24Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus i..
RE
02/24Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus i..
RE
02/21South Korea's February exports to China shrink as virus hits supply chains
RE
02/20South Korea's Hynix says 800 workers to stay home after trainee had contact w..
RE
02/18Apple warns sales to fall short of target due to coronavirus impact
RE
02/18If Apple is hurting due to the coronavirus, its suppliers and rivals likely a..
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 31 941 B
EBIT 2020 6 608 B
Net income 2020 4 843 B
Debt 2020 3 906 B
Yield 2020 1,75%
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
P/E ratio 2021 5,50x
EV / Sales2020 1 602x
EV / Sales2021 1 251x
Capitalization 51 163 B
Chart SK HYNIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 117 000,00  KRW
Last Close Price 74 800,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 93,9%
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX, INC.-8.61%40 795
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-1.59%230 964
INTEL CORPORATION-23.43%196 015
NVIDIA CORPORATION-12.56%125 919
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-23.92%91 128
BROADCOM INC.-39.17%76 848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group