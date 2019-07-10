Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  SK Hynix Inc    000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC

(000660)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan curbs could drag on, hurt global economy - Moon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 05:15am EDT
South Korea's president meets Swedish PM Stefan Lofven

SEOUL (Reuters) - Japan's export curbs on key materials used by South Korean tech companies could drag on despite diplomatic efforts to end the dispute, South Korea's president said on Wednesday, pledging to help firms to reduce their reliance on Japanese suppliers.

Japan tightened restrictions last week on exports of three materials used in smartphone displays and chips, citing a dispute with Seoul over South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War Two.

The growing row threatens to disrupt supplies of chips and displays by South Korea's tech giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which count Apple Inc and other smartphone makers as customers.

"We can't rule out the possibility that the situation would be prolonged, despite our diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue," President Moon Jae-in said at a meeting with executives from South Korea's top 30 conglomerates.

"It is a very regrettable situation, but we have no choice but to prepare for all possibilities," said Moon, promising to ramp up government spending to help Korean firms source parts, materials and equipment domestically.

Samsung and SK Hynix have up to four months of stockpiles for some of the materials, according to experts. The companies denied a Korean media report that they planned to cut production of NAND chips as early as this month.

Shares in both chipmakers rose on Wednesday as investors bet the tighter restrictions, along with a supply glut, would eventually force production cuts and drive up chip prices.

Japan has rejected South Korea's calls to scrap the curbs and denied they violated World Trade Organization rules.

Japan told the WTO on Tuesday it had carried out a review needed to implement export controls based on security concerns, and had switched from applying "simplified" to "normal" procedures to South Korean trade.

South Korea raised the issue at the WTO meeting in Geneva, and planned to address it with U.S. officials in Washington.

"We will seek international cooperation as the measures will naturally have an adverse impact on the global economy," Moon said.

'GROUNDLESS'

The dispute stems from Tokyo's frustration at what it calls a lack of action by Seoul over a South Korean court ruling last October that ordered Nippon Steel to compensate former forced labourers.

Japan says the issue of forced labour was fully settled in 1965 when the neighbours restored diplomatic ties.

At the meeting, Moon dismissed reported remarks by a politician in Japan that South Korea illegally shipped hydrogen fluoride imported from Japan to North Korea in violation of international sanctions, calling them "groundless".

Hydrogen fluoride, a chemical covered by the Japanese export curbs, can be used in chemical weapons.

"It is not desirable at all ... that Japan takes measures that deal a blow to our economy because of political purpose and makes remarks that link the measures to sanctions on North Korea," Moon said.

Business leaders at the meeting discussed the possibility of acquisitions to secure core technologies in parts, materials and equipment, a presidential spokesman said.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Ju-min Park; editing by Michael Perry and Darren Schuettler)

By Hyunjoo Jin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.61% 201.24 Delayed Quote.27.58%
NIPPON STEEL CORP -0.46% 1840.5 End-of-day quote.-0.65%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SK HYNIX INC
05:15aJapan curbs could drag on, hurt global economy - Moon
RE
05:15aSK HYNIX : Japanese curbs seen as chance for South Korean chipmakers to cut stoc..
RE
05:02aJapan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
RE
12:05aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : SKorean leader denounces Japanese comments over sanctions
AQ
07/09Japan rebuffs Seoul's calls to scrap export curbs
RE
07/09Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labour
RE
07/09SK HYNIX : South Korea rejects Japan media reports on transfer of material to No..
RE
07/08SK HYNIX : SKorea's Moon calls for diplomatic solution to trade spat
AQ
07/08South Korea's Moon urges Japan to remove export curbs
RE
07/08South Korea's Moon urges Japan to remove export curbs
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 26 158 B
EBIT 2019 3 585 B
Net income 2019 2 931 B
Finance 2019 157 B
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 9,79x
EV / Sales2019 1 825x
EV / Sales2020 1 657x
Capitalization 47 743 B
Chart SK HYNIX INC
Duration : Period :
SK Hynix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 85 783  KRW
Last Close Price 69 800  KRW
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joon-Ho Kim Co-President, Director & Head-Management Support
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Myung-Young Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX INC39 833
INTEL CORPORATION1.90%215 254
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%202 016
BROADCOM INC8.13%112 519
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS22.52%108 597
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.84%97 580
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About